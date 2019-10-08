Parents are hiring a terrifying clown to scare their young children into behaving

The killer clown has been hired to scare children. Picture: Getty

Wrinkles the killer clown has been scaring children and adults alike all over the US, and he's available for hire.

By Mared Parry

A horrifying clown called Wrinkles has been terrifying children into behaving properly- and all the request of their parents!

The American clown is starring in a film about his life as a clown-for-hire and what he thinks of the parents who hire him to scare the living daylights of their misbehaving children.

The character, whose real identity is unknown, told The Washington Post that he's been hired to scare children in the past, with one mum of a 12-year-old using his services to frighten her misbehaving child.

He explained: "He was scared of clowns and I showed up across the street from him at the bus stop and he just started crying in front of his friends and ran home.

“His mother called back a few days later and said ‘Thank you!’

“Now when he acts bad, she just has to ask him: ‘Do you want Wrinkles to come back?’”

The man behind the clown is said to be a divorcee and former veteran from Rhode Island, who didn't want to spend his retirement being bored and relaxing all the time, so is making extra money having a "good time" scaring people.

Wrinkles is a viral sensation in the US, but it isn't without its downfalls, as the man behind the mask has received endless angry phone calls and even a death threat.

The documentary in which he stars in, called Wrinkles the Clown, a voicemail is played in which you can hear a man yelling at the clown: "I'll take a baseball bat and beat your brains in".

This is followed by another message saying: “You're scaring little people that can't defend themselves.”

In the movie, Wrinkles explains that he doesn’t like children but does like going fishing, sitting in hotel rooms in dirty vests and goes to strip clubs.

However, it's unclear if the man is speaking as himself or as his Wrinkles persona and added that it was “cruel” when parents had hired him as a “disciplinary tactic”.

He said: “I think it’s more cruel and unusual than anything Wrinkles has ever done or has ever claimed to do.”

And despite the many threats and horrible messages, according to the clown, there are plenty of fans out there: “As many people that hate Wrinkles and hope he dies a slow horrible death, there’s a lot of people out there that love Wrinkles.

“They love the character and they like the funny parts about him and they like he cynical parts that they can relate to.”

Would you hire an evil clown to sort out your little one? We're not sure we would...