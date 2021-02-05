These are the most popular baby names for children born in February, from Leo to Isla

Oliver and Olivia are two of the most popular baby names for February. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Looking for baby name inspiration? Look no further!

After welcoming a bundle of joy into the world, parents are suddenly hit with the huge task of deciding on a name for their baby.

This is obviously a major decision as it is the name they will carry with them their entire lives – no pressure!

Which makes it no shock that many mums and dads to-be look online for some inspiration, whether they're looking for traditional names, unique names or something never used before.

Isla, Mia and Noah are also popular names for babies born in the second month of the year. Picture: Getty

And while we know names come in and out of fashion every year, did you know they also change by the month?

The Office of National Statistics reveals the UK's most popular baby names every year, but also breaks down the most popular baby names for boys and girls from each month.

Here are the most popular baby names for children born in February:

Boys:

Oliver

George

Noah

Harry

Arthur

Charlie

Jack

Leo

Jacob

Thomas

Girls:

Olivia

Amelia

Isla

Ava

Sophia

Isabella

Freya

Emily

Grace

Mia

Other popular baby names in February include Emily, Jack and Leo. Picture: Getty

Oliver and Olivia are not only February's most popular baby names, but also scooped the favourite prize for overall baby names in 2019.

Many of the February names are traditional, with George, Arthur, Harry and Thomas all making it into the top ten for boys, and Emily, Grace and Isabella making it into the top ten for girls.

However, there are a few unique names in there, which have become increasingly popular over the past few years.

Noah, Leo, Mia and Isla are some of the names you'll see appearing on more top ten lists as people opt for more modern monikers.

