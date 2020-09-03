New research reveals luckiest baby names of 2020 - including Jade and Felix

The most popular 'lucky' baby names of 2020 have been revealed in a new study.

One of the toughest decisions new parents have is what to name their little ones.

But now it looks like many mums and dads are opting to call their newborns a ‘lucky’ moniker in the hope it will bring them good fortune.

In new research by Compare.bet, Nameberry’s Top Baby Names of 2020 was examined in a bid to find out which names brought parents-to-be luck in 2020.

The research revealed that Iris was the most popular lucky baby name for girls, and is directly derived from the Greek word iris, which means rainbow.

The unusual name of Evangeline came in second place as the most popular lucky baby name for girls, which actually means the ‘bearer of good news’.

Beatrice - which means ‘she who brings happiness; blessed’ in Latin - also made the cut, as did Jade, which is a precious green stone transmitting wisdom, clarity, justice and courage.

When it comes to boys names, Asher came out on top, which means joy and happiness in Hebrew.

Felix was the second most popular lucky name for baby boys and originates from the Latin word ‘Felicis’ which means lucky, happy or successful.

Quinn and Chance also came in third and fourth for little boys.

See the full list and their meanings below:

Luckiest girls names

1. Iris – Derived from the Greek word Iris, meaning rainbow

2. Evangeline – Has Greek origin, meaning ‘bearer of good news’

3. Beatrice – ‘She who brings happiness; blessed’ in Latin

4. Jade – A precious green stone transmitting wisdom, clarity, justice and courage

5. Kiara – ‘Bright’ or ‘light’ in Italian and ‘God’s precious gift’ in Hindi

6. Felicity – Derived from Latin word Felicitas, meaning ‘luck, good fortune’

7. Winfred – ‘Friend of Peace’

8. Clover – A traditional symbol of good luck and prosperity, particularly when found with four leaves

9. Octavia – Derives from Latin Octavus, meaning 8 – which is a lucky number in many cultures and represents infinity

10. Amber – derived from the Arabic, Ambar, which means jewel.

Luckiest boys names

1. Asher – Strong religious connotations such as happiness and joy, or blessings in abundance

2. Felix – Derives from Latin, meaning happy or lucky

3. Quinn – Irish Gaelic origin, meaning sense and intelligence

4. Chance – Often found in Middle English to mean good fortune

5. Bennett – Stems from Latin and means blessed

6. Edmund – Meaning prosperity and riches

7. Benedict – Derives from the Late Latin name Benedictus, meaning blessed

8. Fisher – Meaning ‘fisherman’, linked with superstitions

9. Seven – Has English origin meaning inner wisdom

10. Arley – Rooted in American and Hebrew meaning promise

Elsewhere in the study, 3,428 parents were asked if they would pick a ‘lucky’ name for their newborns, with 78% saying they would consider it.

A whopping 94% of those who said yes then confessed that they would give their newborn a name with connotations of good luck in the hope that it would help them later in life.

