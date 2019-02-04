Russell Brand says 'tickling children should be banned' until they can give 'consent'

Comedian Russell Brand has said he will anyone who tries to tickle his child will get 'punched in the face' as it's a violation of his children's personal space.

Russel Brand thinks tickling children should be banned, as it's a 'violation of their personal space'.

Brand, who has Mabel, two, and Peggy, six months with girlfriend Laura Gallacher, 30, has threatened to "punch" anyone who attempts to tickle his two daughters.

What's more, the Brand says he also feels 'dreadful shame' over tickling children in the past.

Speaking about omedian David Baddiel’s son, Ezra, in the past, he explained: "To recall doing this to Ez fills me with dreadful shame and makes me want to punch myself in the face."

“Which is what I will do to anyone who tickles either of my daughters until they are old enough to decide for themselves whether they want to be tickled or not, which by my reckoning is at 35.”

He continued: “It is an attempt to subvert the child’s bodily autonomy, to take away their right to their own space and peace. “Would you do it to an adult? Would you insert your rigid fingers into their belly or their armpits? Of course not.”

The news comes after Brand's was accused of sexist and old-fashioned parenting after claiming he prefers to take a more “mystical” approach, leaving the majority of the responsibility to his wife, Laura Gallacher.

The actor and comedian also confessed he is “not so good” when it comes to basic parental duties, such as changing nappies and being in charge at mealtimes.

“When I looked after Mabel on her own, she dropped two social classes in an hour,” he told the paper.

“In no time at all we’re in a coffee shop, she’s just got a nappy on, she’s covered in stuff because I’m not willing to fight any of the battles.”