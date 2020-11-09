Scotland becomes first part of the UK to ban smacking children

9 November 2020, 13:08

Smacking children has been banned in Scotland
Picture: Getty
The new laws on smacking come into place today in Scotland.

A new legislation in Scotland means it is against the law for parents to smack their children.

They have become the first part of the UK to ban hitting, with the new law coming into place from today, November 9.

The new law states that children with be given the same protection from assault as adults.

The ban on smacking was passed in Scottish Parliament last year, making it the 58th country to outlaw corporal punishment.

Scotland is the first part of the UK to bring in the legislation
Picture: Getty

The changes in law "gives children in Scotland their rightful protection against assault", said NSPCC Scotland Policy and Public Affairs Officer Joanna Barrett.

Member of the Scottish Parliament and of Scottish Green, John Finnie, was one of the people behind the changes.

He said that he hoped the new legislation, which he fought for for four years, would show that violence towards children is not acceptable.

Children with be given the same protection from assault as adults
Picture: Getty

He said: "As I have progressed my campaign over the last four years, it has been noticeable just how many people believed that striking a child was already outlawed.

"I am pleased that this will now be the case."

Maree Todd, Scotland's Children's Minister said she was "very pleased" that Scotland had become the first part of the UK to "legislate to ensure that children, without exception, have the same protection from assault as adults".

She went on to add: "This outdated defence has no place in a modern Scotland.

"It can never be reasonable to strike a child."

