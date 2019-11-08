Furious shopper slams Home Bargains Christmas letter for glaring typo

The Christmas letter has a huge mistake in it... can you spot it? Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The pack of letters to Santa didn't read quite right as this wound-up shopper pointed out.

A Home Bargains shoppers has been left a bit frustrated after a pack of letters from Santa which she purchased had a glaring typo in it.

The mum revealed that she had just popped into the cut-price store to grab some bits for the festive season and she picked up a pack of gifts for children for only £3.

The blue and white letter was for sale in a kit for £3. Picture: Facebook

She continued to explain that the pack contained a few treats such as stickers, a door hanger and a letter from Santa, but there was a bit of a problem.

On closer inspection, she noticed that there was a spelling mistake, which meant 'Merry Christmas' read as 'Merry Christmas', forgetting the M.

This letter tells children how well they've been behaving all year and is from Father Christmas himself... but it looks like Santa can't spell!

The bargain store might've had a bunch of typos. Picture: PA

Sharing in the Facebook group Extreme Coupling and Bargains UK, the mum said: "Popped in to home bargains this morning to pick up one of the Christmas eve boxes I saw on here and had a look inside.

“Typing error on santa letter making it unusable” however she added that it “may just be a dodgy batch”.

She continued: “I could just put an M on but when paying for an item you shouldn't have to finish the job the shop should do.

“Also not everyone may notice so was to warn other people who have bought it wouldn’t want their kids reading a letter that has a mistake on it.”

Fellow parents commented that it's likely children won't notice the 'm' is missing, and she could cover up the mistake with a pen or stickers.

One mum suggested: "I'd just put the m on there kids won't notice."

Another said: "Could always just fill the M in" and another said: "Get some m stickers and put them on."

Heart has reached out to Home Bargains for a comment.