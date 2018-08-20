Supernanny Jo Frost questions if 'lazy parenting' is to blame for 6-year-olds that aren't toilet trained

20 August 2018, 17:18

Super nanny toilet training

By Alice Westoby

The TV nanny has questioned whether parents are to blame for kids not hitting big milestones sooner.

Supernanny and parenting expert Jo Frost has sparked debate on Twitter over whether parents are to blame for their children being slow to be toilet trained.

She took to the social media site to questions why, in her opinion, children seem to be taking longer to hit crucial milestones such as independently using the toilet.

Read more: National Living Wage not enough to support a child warns charity

Caveating her statement by making it clear she wasn't talking about children with medical condition, she said:

"Toddlers still on pacifiers; teachers potty training 5YO; 6YO still in pushchairs; bottoms still being wiped at 7YO. 

'Have parents become lazy, enabling, Too helpful to Please? What is your take on this all, would love to hear your thoughts please."

It stirred up a strong reaction from her army of twitter followers who were quick to respond to Jo's thought provoking question. 

Many seemed to agree with the sentiment that lazy parenting is to blame for kids developing skills more slowly with one user quipping "too busy with their iPhones to bother with their children". 

Jo agreed and said that parents being hooked to their devices is sometimes a breakdown in communication with the child.

She also agreed with another user who said that she felt it's "not always about laziness" and instead "sometimes children take a bit longer or parents circumstances don’t make it possible."

Joe Frost rose to fame on Channel 4 parenting show Supernanny in which she was sent into the households of families with some of the most unruly kids in an attempt to bring order and arm the parents - and those watching at home - with her tips.

 

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Cost of raising a child

National Living Wage 'not enough to support a child' warns charity
fortnite

Fornite hackers are selling children's personal information on the dark web
Pony party

'Pony parties' that let kids scribble on horses are all the rage... but is it cruel?
Kids and wine

Mum's fury after seeing friend give her daughter, 4, a sip of wine
Weirdest Baby Names

This mum compiled a list of bizarre baby names overheard in the playground