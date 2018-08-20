Supernanny Jo Frost questions if 'lazy parenting' is to blame for 6-year-olds that aren't toilet trained

By Alice Westoby

The TV nanny has questioned whether parents are to blame for kids not hitting big milestones sooner.

Supernanny and parenting expert Jo Frost has sparked debate on Twitter over whether parents are to blame for their children being slow to be toilet trained.

She took to the social media site to questions why, in her opinion, children seem to be taking longer to hit crucial milestones such as independently using the toilet.

Caveating her statement by making it clear she wasn't talking about children with medical condition, she said:

-JF — Jo Frost (@Jo_Frost) August 19, 2018

It stirred up a strong reaction from her army of twitter followers who were quick to respond to Jo's thought provoking question.

Many seemed to agree with the sentiment that lazy parenting is to blame for kids developing skills more slowly with one user quipping "too busy with their iPhones to bother with their children".

Jo agreed and said that parents being hooked to their devices is sometimes a breakdown in communication with the child.

Parents on iPhones is an increasing dilemma,causing lots of break down in communication and connection. — Jo Frost (@Jo_Frost) August 19, 2018

She also agreed with another user who said that she felt it's "not always about laziness" and instead "sometimes children take a bit longer or parents circumstances don’t make it possible."

Although it’s not ideal - sometimes children take a bit longer or parents circumstances don’t make it possible. Not always about laziness in my opinion. Overall the most important thing is for children to be brought up feeling loved and parent supported not judged. — Melanie Vale (@Abroad_in_Wales) August 19, 2018

Joe Frost rose to fame on Channel 4 parenting show Supernanny in which she was sent into the households of families with some of the most unruly kids in an attempt to bring order and arm the parents - and those watching at home - with her tips.