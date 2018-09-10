Teacher divides opinion with 'toilet passes' for pupils to use loos just twice a month

A teacher at Aspire Hanley Middle School in Memphis has come under fire after a note she passed out to her pupils went viral.

The teacher, who is being identified as Ms. White has sparked an internet-wide debate about classroom discipline after a note revealed she was restricting children from using the toilet during lessons.

A picture posted to Twitter by a parent, showed that children in her 8th grade class were being given bi-monthly passes that enabled them to go to the toilet, visit the nurse or get water.

Failure to comply with the teacher's new rules, would see pupils given an automatic detention in addition to "a zero on whatever assignment I decide to walk out on."

Speaking to Bored Panda about the note, Jaadee said: "I thought it was abhorrent. The issue is much deeper than a teacher with crazy rules. This shows someone with control issues who has no power or authority at home, so they bring what little power they have to the one place where they will have no resistance – the classroom."

The note has since gained over 4.6k likes on Twitter and over 7K comments with the majority being outraged at the divisive discipline method.

As a future teacher, this is horrible and not at all how to manage a classroom. I would be on the phone with the principal immediately and be having a long meeting with this teacher and the principal. She’s not allowed to deny a child water, bathroom breaks or access to the nurse — Tay (@teia_22) August 30, 2018

If a child needs to use the bathroom or see the nurse they better be allowed. If the teacher thinks they are abusing it to get out of class deal with that particular student and the parents. — Theresa (@Terribnice) August 31, 2018

Okay. My first reaction was to shudder at the grammar—“I have went”. No excuse whatsoever for that. As for the rest of it, that borders on cruel and inhumane. — Noralee C. Potts (@NoraleePotts) August 31, 2018

The school has since spoken out against the teacher's methods, claiming it's "not official policy" and the circumstances of the note were being reviewed.