Teacher divides opinion with 'toilet passes' for pupils to use loos just twice a month

10 September 2018, 13:23 | Updated: 10 September 2018, 13:37

School pupils teachers

A teacher at Aspire Hanley Middle School in Memphis has come under fire after a note she passed out to her pupils went viral.

The teacher, who is being identified as Ms. White has sparked an internet-wide debate about classroom discipline after a note revealed she was restricting children from using the toilet during lessons.

A picture posted to Twitter by a parent, showed that children in her 8th grade class were being given bi-monthly passes that enabled them to go to the toilet, visit the nurse or get water.

Failure to comply with the teacher's new rules, would see pupils given an automatic detention in addition to "a zero on whatever assignment I decide to walk out on."

Speaking to Bored Panda about the note, Jaadee said: "I thought it was abhorrent. The issue is much deeper than a teacher with crazy rules. This shows someone with control issues who has no power or authority at home, so they bring what little power they have to the one place where they will have no resistance – the classroom."

The note has since gained over 4.6k likes on Twitter and over 7K comments with the majority being outraged at the divisive discipline method.

The school has since spoken out against the teacher's methods, claiming it's "not official policy" and the circumstances of the note were being reviewed.

 

