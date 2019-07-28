The toys that could be worth THOUSANDS
28 July 2019, 11:42 | Updated: 28 July 2019, 15:07
What should you be buying two of now?
Collecting toys has been a lucrative pursuit over the past years; incredibly, some LEGO sets and Star Wars toys which have to be in mint condition and in the box, have outperformed gold and oil as investments.
Boba Fett prototype Star Wars toy sets new world auction record at over $100,000 https://t.co/60iXBTC0yZ— Peter Jenkinson (@toyologist) July 15, 2019
Childcare.co.uk teamed up with toy expert Peter Jenkinson of Toyology to predict which toys have been the most valuable over the last 50 years, and the toys which could be worth a fortune in the future.
Five valuable toys
Hot Wheels 1969 VW Camper Van “Beach Bomb” Prototype - £120,000
Pikachu Illustrator card - £44,000
1969 hot pink rear-loading VW camper van with surfboard accessory - £20,000
Original 1959 Barbie with black and white bathing suit - £20,000
1979 Boba Fett toy - £13,000
Toys most likely to become collectible in years to come
Funko Pop Bobble Heads – any limited edition run
Fortnite toys
Limited edition LEGO sets
Original Minecraft toys
Playmobil Ghostbusters 15cm figures
Limited edition board games
Hasbro Vintage Edition Jabba’s Sail Barge
Limited edition American Girl dolls
Childcare.co.uk founder Richard Conway said: "It’s amazing to see just how much people are spending on these toys – both old and new!
"However, I think if you’re a parent at least you can see the countless pounds spent on toys every year as an investment of sorts."