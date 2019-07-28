The toys that could be worth THOUSANDS

The Hot Wheels 1969 VW Camper Van “Beach Bomb” Prototype is worth £120,000. Picture: Childcare.co.uk

What should you be buying two of now?

Collecting toys has been a lucrative pursuit over the past years; incredibly, some LEGO sets and Star Wars toys which have to be in mint condition and in the box, have outperformed gold and oil as investments.

Boba Fett prototype Star Wars toy sets new world auction record at over $100,000 https://t.co/60iXBTC0yZ — Peter Jenkinson (@toyologist) July 15, 2019

Childcare.co.uk teamed up with toy expert Peter Jenkinson of Toyology to predict which toys have been the most valuable over the last 50 years, and the toys which could be worth a fortune in the future.

Five valuable toys

Hot Wheels 1969 VW Camper Van “Beach Bomb” Prototype - £120,000

Pikachu Illustrator card - £44,000

1969 hot pink rear-loading VW camper van with surfboard accessory - £20,000

Original 1959 Barbie with black and white bathing suit - £20,000

1979 Boba Fett toy - £13,000

Toys most likely to become collectible in years to come

Funko Pop Bobble Heads – any limited edition run

Fortnite toys

Limited edition LEGO sets

Original Minecraft toys

Toy sets in pristine condition can increase in value. Picture: Stock

Playmobil Ghostbusters 15cm figures

Limited edition board games

Hasbro Vintage Edition Jabba’s Sail Barge

Limited edition American Girl dolls

Childcare.co.uk founder Richard Conway said: "It’s amazing to see just how much people are spending on these toys – both old and new!

"However, I think if you’re a parent at least you can see the countless pounds spent on toys every year as an investment of sorts."