Things to do at home with the kids over the Easter holidays

8 April 2020, 14:08

What to do with your children over the Easter holidays
What to do with your children over the Easter holidays. Picture: Getty Images

What can I do with the kids this Easter holidays during lockdown? See our ideas below...

You might not be able to spend the Easter holidays with our loved ones this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun at home.

Stuck indoors and not sure what to do with the kids? Check out our fun tips below to keep the whole family entertained during the two week break.

Hold an Easter egg hunt

Keep the kids entertained for a couple of hours by setting up the ultimate treasure hunt around the house or garden.

First pick out your route and decide where you’re going to hide each clue.

Set up an Easter Egg hunt for your kids
Set up an Easter Egg hunt for your kids. Picture: Getty Images

Then you can either fold clues like a treasure hunt and get your children to gather them up before reaching a treat at the end, or you can leave edible clues along the way.

Create an obstacle course

Building obstacle courses is cheap and easy fun for the whole family.

Head out to the garden and turn everyday objects into fun tasks and activities to master.

Read More: Nursery shares brilliant craft idea to keep kids busy during coronavirus lockdown

Set up a quiz night

We’re all going to come out of lockdown with incredible general knowledge thanks to all the quizzes floating around the internet at the moment.

Why not create your own child-friendly version based on your kids’ favourite TV shows, school subjects and celebrities?

Do arts and crafts

You’re never too old to get creative, so grab the colouring pencils, paints and any household items you might have.

Kids of all ages will enjoy making collages, models or colourful paintings to brighten up the walls.

Play board games

The old classics like Monopoly and Cluedo are always a great way to spend an afternoon.

You can even dig out a pack of cards for a simple game of Snap, Go Fish or Rummy.

Read More: New research reveals best names to give your baby if you want them to become rich

Play board games with your little ones
Play board games with your little ones. Picture: Getty Images

Hold a disco

Turn up the music and get your kids dancing in the living room this Easter.

Sit down with the family and create a playlist of all your favourite songs, before putting up some fairy lights, getting into your best party wear and having a great afternoon.

Make a den

Being stuck indoors doesn’t have to be boring. Create your very own den using pillows, blankets, sheets or anything else you have.

Then cosy up and watch a movie together, listen to music or play games in the den.

Create funny videos

With Tik Tok taking the internet by storm, you can get the kids involved in creating some fun routines and filming them.

You can even try making your own TV show or act out scenes from your favourite films.

Bake

It’s time to get in the kitchen and make some delicious Easter treats.

Whether that’s hot cross buns, homemade bread or chocolate cake, your kids will love getting creative with the decoration.

Check out our favourite hot cross bun recipes here.

Now Read: Mum sets up 'genius' indoor cycle studio to keep daughters active while off school

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

A dad has been fined after his son flouted lockdown rules

Dad fined after his son refused to respect lockdown for the fourth time

News

Alesha Dixon asset

Who is Alesha Dixon's partner and husband Azuka Ononye and how long have they been together

Celebrities

Sue Radford revealed the moment her newborn baby came home

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford shares adorable moment her kids met their newborn sister for the first time

Celebrities

The Taylor family coloured their house in rainbow chalk

This family brightened up lockdown by colouring in their house like a rainbow

News

This Morning mocked up what the wall would look like with digital images

How to digitally send your child's rainbow drawings to the new NHS Nightingale Hospital

This Morning

Trending on Heart

Simple bread recipes to make this Easter Bank Holiday (stock images)

Simple bread recipes to bake with the family this Easter - sourdough, banana bread and more
This is when you're local supermarket will be open over the Easter weekend

Easter weekend supermarket opening hours: From Lidl to Tescos and Waitrose
This Morning's Holly Willoughby has shown fans how she's keeping her hair fresh during the lockdown.

Holly Willoughby proves she dyes her own hair with box dye in at-home tutorial during lockdown

Celebrities

Alesha has revealed the reason behind her keeping her pregnancies on the down-low

Alesha Dixon reveals reason she hid pregnancies from family and friends for six months

Celebrities

A simple hack to rid clothes of paint... (stock images)

Expert reveals how to clean paint stains off clothes using beer
The Super Pink Moon was a stunning sight to see for millions across the world

Super Pink Moon lights up skies across the world in stunning pictures