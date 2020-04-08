Things to do at home with the kids over the Easter holidays

What can I do with the kids this Easter holidays during lockdown? See our ideas below...

You might not be able to spend the Easter holidays with our loved ones this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun at home.

Stuck indoors and not sure what to do with the kids? Check out our fun tips below to keep the whole family entertained during the two week break.

Hold an Easter egg hunt

Keep the kids entertained for a couple of hours by setting up the ultimate treasure hunt around the house or garden.

First pick out your route and decide where you’re going to hide each clue.

Then you can either fold clues like a treasure hunt and get your children to gather them up before reaching a treat at the end, or you can leave edible clues along the way.

Create an obstacle course

Building obstacle courses is cheap and easy fun for the whole family.

Head out to the garden and turn everyday objects into fun tasks and activities to master.

Set up a quiz night

We’re all going to come out of lockdown with incredible general knowledge thanks to all the quizzes floating around the internet at the moment.

Why not create your own child-friendly version based on your kids’ favourite TV shows, school subjects and celebrities?

Do arts and crafts

You’re never too old to get creative, so grab the colouring pencils, paints and any household items you might have.

Kids of all ages will enjoy making collages, models or colourful paintings to brighten up the walls.

Play board games

The old classics like Monopoly and Cluedo are always a great way to spend an afternoon.

You can even dig out a pack of cards for a simple game of Snap, Go Fish or Rummy.

Hold a disco

Turn up the music and get your kids dancing in the living room this Easter.

Sit down with the family and create a playlist of all your favourite songs, before putting up some fairy lights, getting into your best party wear and having a great afternoon.

Make a den

Being stuck indoors doesn’t have to be boring. Create your very own den using pillows, blankets, sheets or anything else you have.

Then cosy up and watch a movie together, listen to music or play games in the den.

Create funny videos

With Tik Tok taking the internet by storm, you can get the kids involved in creating some fun routines and filming them.

You can even try making your own TV show or act out scenes from your favourite films.

Bake

It’s time to get in the kitchen and make some delicious Easter treats.

Whether that’s hot cross buns, homemade bread or chocolate cake, your kids will love getting creative with the decoration.

Check out our favourite hot cross bun recipes here.

