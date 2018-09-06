Tom Daley: Children's books need to represent same sex parents

Proud new parents Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black told Heart they hope their son Robbie Ray will see greater representation of same-sex families as he grows up.

Tom Daley, 24, says more needs to be done to "shed light" on same sex parenting so that kids will grow up knowing that families can be diverse and still considered "normal".

The Olympic diver welcomed his first son Robbie Ray with husband Dustin Lance Black via a surrogate back in June, says children's books and television should be more inclusive about what their definition of 'family' means.

Tom told Heart: “I think being able to have that represented [is is important to see] yes obviously, it might be different to what people would see as the ‘norm’ but if it can be shown and light shed on it, then the shame around being same sex parents goes away and it's better for the child to be able to see there is some sense of normality in it."

Dustin argued that some people's negative attitudes towards same sex parenting will have an adverse effect on children, and wide representation will lead to a greater level of understanding that could help combat homophobia.

“I mean there's been gay parents for ever. They've existed forever," Lance explains.

"They used to have to exist in the closet but now we're in a place where same sex parents can be together with the person they love build a family based on love. So yeah, we do need to show it because it exists - it’s not promoting anything, it's about saying this happens and it's in your lives.

He added: “Let's understand it, so we can't to judge it because that's shame. You might be thinking you're putting it on the parents but you’re putting it on the kids and that's not cool. Don't treat children like that.”

Both Tom and Dustin have been announced as ambassadors for Pampers, a campaign which they claim gives hope that attitudes are changing for the better.

Tom mused: "A lot of the time people don't see that same sex couples want family as much as everyone else, and all we've ever wanted is to have a loving and caring family, so for a brand like Pampers to really see that, I think it's very special."