Mum-to-be in hysterics as ultrasound shows unborn baby swearing at her

The mum was in hysterics when she saw her unborn baby's rude gesture. Picture: Facebook/Jemma Houston

Jemma Houston was shocked to see her unborn child making a rude hand gesture in the 4D ultrasound pic

A mum-to-be from Scotland has revealed her shock to find her unborn baby was making a rude hand gesture while she was getting a 4D ultrasound scan.

Jemma Houston, 21, from Paisley in Scotland, said that her daughter will be a diva 'just like her mum'.

She told The Scottish Sun: “It was hilarious when I saw it. It took me by surprise.

Jemma paid for a 4D ultrasound of her unborn daughter. Picture: Jemma Houston

“The girl who did the ultrasound was gutting herself. She said ’at least it’s memorable.’

“I didn’t expect anything less to be fair. She’s been a bit of a nightmare from the start.

“Every scan I’ve went for she’s never been in the right position. She’s never co-operating.

“She’s a diva and everyone says she takes it from me. It’s given everyone a good laugh.”

Jemma's baby is due in January. Picture: Facebook

Jemma is expecting her first child with boyfriend Chris Miller, 24, and the couple decided to pay for a private ultrasound at Elite Ultrasound - where the hilarious picture was taken, which she then posted to her Facebook.

She added that Jamie 'finds it funny', saying: “I wouldn’t say I’m that bad but everyone seems to say so, so I must be a diva.

“Everyone’s found it hilarious. My family thinks it’s really funny. It’s just a good laugh isn’t it. It will be good to show it to her when she’s older."

