Mum-to-be in hysterics as ultrasound shows unborn baby swearing at her
4 November 2019, 12:18
Jemma Houston was shocked to see her unborn child making a rude hand gesture in the 4D ultrasound pic
A mum-to-be from Scotland has revealed her shock to find her unborn baby was making a rude hand gesture while she was getting a 4D ultrasound scan.
Jemma Houston, 21, from Paisley in Scotland, said that her daughter will be a diva 'just like her mum'.
She told The Scottish Sun: “It was hilarious when I saw it. It took me by surprise.
“The girl who did the ultrasound was gutting herself. She said ’at least it’s memorable.’
“I didn’t expect anything less to be fair. She’s been a bit of a nightmare from the start.
“Every scan I’ve went for she’s never been in the right position. She’s never co-operating.
“She’s a diva and everyone says she takes it from me. It’s given everyone a good laugh.”
Jemma is expecting her first child with boyfriend Chris Miller, 24, and the couple decided to pay for a private ultrasound at Elite Ultrasound - where the hilarious picture was taken, which she then posted to her Facebook.
She added that Jamie 'finds it funny', saying: “I wouldn’t say I’m that bad but everyone seems to say so, so I must be a diva.
“Everyone’s found it hilarious. My family thinks it’s really funny. It’s just a good laugh isn’t it. It will be good to show it to her when she’s older."
