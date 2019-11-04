Mum-to-be in hysterics as ultrasound shows unborn baby swearing at her

4 November 2019, 12:18

The mum was in hysterics when she saw her unborn baby's rude gesture
The mum was in hysterics when she saw her unborn baby's rude gesture. Picture: Facebook/Jemma Houston

Jemma Houston was shocked to see her unborn child making a rude hand gesture in the 4D ultrasound pic

A mum-to-be from Scotland has revealed her shock to find her unborn baby was making a rude hand gesture while she was getting a 4D ultrasound scan.

Jemma Houston, 21, from Paisley in Scotland, said that her daughter will be a diva 'just like her mum'.

Read more: Mum dresses daughters in the next day's clothes before bed ‘to save time’

She told The Scottish Sun: “It was hilarious when I saw it. It took me by surprise.

Jemma paid for a 4D ultrasound of her unborn daughter
Jemma paid for a 4D ultrasound of her unborn daughter. Picture: Jemma Houston

“The girl who did the ultrasound was gutting herself. She said ’at least it’s memorable.’

“I didn’t expect anything less to be fair. She’s been a bit of a nightmare from the start.

Read more: This soothing 'anti-nightmare mist' promises to help scared children get to sleep

“Every scan I’ve went for she’s never been in the right position. She’s never co-operating.

“She’s a diva and everyone says she takes it from me. It’s given everyone a good laugh.”

Jemma's baby is due in January
Jemma's baby is due in January. Picture: Facebook

Jemma is expecting her first child with boyfriend Chris Miller, 24, and the couple decided to pay for a private ultrasound at Elite Ultrasound - where the hilarious picture was taken, which she then posted to her Facebook.

She added that Jamie 'finds it funny', saying: “I wouldn’t say I’m that bad but everyone seems to say so, so I must be a diva.

“Everyone’s found it hilarious. My family thinks it’s really funny. It’s just a good laugh isn’t it. It will be good to show it to her when she’s older."

NOW READ:

Mum praised for ‘genius’ parenting hack to get kids to do chores

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Lisa Lamond has revealed her clever parenting hack

Mum dresses daughters in the next day's clothes before bed ‘to save time’
The panelists were against the school's decision to allow parents to Photoshop kids' pictures

Fury as school photographer gives parents the option to Photoshop their kids' pictures
A bride costume was slammed by one mum

Stores forced to pull ‘child bride’ Halloween costume after furious parents brand it ‘inappropriate’
The mum has shared the reason why some kids carry blue pumpkins

Mum shares important warning about why some kids will carry blue pumpkins this Halloween
The free letters are available on the website

Parents go wild for free Elf on the Shelf letters which prevent children from misbehaving ahead of Christmas

Trending on Heart

The sleep expert said that having separate duvets means you can control your sleep environment

This Morning viewers divided as expert says couples should buy separate duvets to improve sleep

TV & Movies

The mum was absolutely furious with the mishap

Mum-of-six's fury as daughter's birthday is 'ruined' after £28 Deliveroo KFC sent to wrong address
Here's how to protect your pets this fireworks night

How to help keep your pets safe and calm this Bonfire night

The pair welcomed their first son into the world recently

Andy Murray and Kim Sears celebrate following the birth of their first son

Celebrities

ITV viewers are not happy with the technical fault

ITV forced to apologise after technical fault stops furious viewers from using ITV Hub

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell is launching another new talent show

Simon Cowell scraps X Factor All Stars as he launches new talent show to rival Little Mix's series

TV & Movies