Six activities you'll enjoy learning as much as your teenagers do

What activity would you most like to learn with your teen? Picture: Getty

Promoted by Cadbury Heroes

It’s the little things that bring us together and learning a new activity is a great way to bond with kids of all ages - especially teenagers. But which of these fun activities would you most like to try out as a family? Vote now!

Family time is precious but as your family grows up, it can get harder to connect – but the little things still bring us together.

Watch how Cadbury Heroes have helped bring parents and children together by clicking here.