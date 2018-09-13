Woman reveals reason you should never kiss babies on the lips

A couple have issued a stern warning after their baby was left seriously ill after being showered with kisses.

Lucy Kendall and her partner Jaz Miller have shared their experiences after they were forced to rush their 11-day-old to hospital after he contracted oral herpes.

The couple suspected something was wrong with their newborn when he slowly stopped drinking milk throughout the night, and as a measure of precaution admitted him to the High Dependency Unit, where he was subjected to a number of tests.

For adults, oral herpes is common but for babies the virus can be fatal as their immune systems aren't robust enough to cope.

In a now viral Facebook message, which has been shared 7.7K times, Lucy explained how her baby contracted the virus as a warning to other parents:

As a final stern warning to others, Lucy "please respect newborn baby and stay away if you have a cold sore," before adding: "We're the lucky ones! A few hours later this could be reading so differently."