‘UK Disneyland’ gives glimpse of new theme park with incredible film-themed rides

The multi-billion-pound London Resort has been dubbed the 'UK's Disneyland'.

For all the thrill seekers out there, The London Resort has now revealed photos of their brand new theme parks.

The multi-billion-pound resort has been dubbed the UK’s Disneyland, providing a "world class, sustainable next generation" experience.

Situated in Kent, it will be the size of 136 Wembley Stadiums, and jam packed full of themed rides and attractions.

In the image, we get our first glimpse at the type of rides on offer which include roller coasters, a giant helter-skelter and a log flume.

The London Resort is opening in Kent in 2024
The London Resort is opening in Kent in 2024. Picture: The London Resort

There are also seemingly different zones throughout the park, with one area showing castles, while another is Aztec themed with an ancient citadel and pyramid.

And the resort has already signed deals with Paramount Pictures, BBC and ITV, so it's thought some of the attractions will be themed around TV shows and films.

Kevin Suh, president of themed entertainment and consumer products for Paramount Pictures, previously said: "The London Resort represents a truly global resort opportunity and we're delighted to be playing our part in bringing iconic movies to life in truly immersive experiences and rides.

The London Resort will have different themed areas
The London Resort will have different themed areas. Picture: The London Resort

"We're also delighted, as the most iconic studio in Hollywood, to be sharing our unparalleled catalogue of instantly recognisable films and characters."

The 872 acres of land is currently an industrial site near the areas of Gravesham, Dartford and Thurrock.

The resort's planners recently held a public consultation, with the proposals planning to build a newly dedicated access road to the A2 and easy access from Ebbsfleet International.

An application for Development Consent Order will be put forward this winter, with a detailed design and contractor appointment appointed next year.

PY Gerbeau, the London Resort’s CEO said: "Getting to this point has not been easy. But the public has responded overwhelmingly in favour and for that we are deeply grateful. We will go through all of the feedback and use it to help inform our approach and further develop our proposals.

"But there is no doubting, that our aim of creating one of the most exciting entertainment destinations in the world, here in the UK, has taken another big step towards becoming a reality. We now look forward to submitting our DCO application later this year."

If all goes to plan, the park's construction could be underway by 2022, with hopes that it will open in 2024.

