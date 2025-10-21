Pizza Hut closing 68 UK stores - full list of locations restaurants will shut

The company behind Pizza Hut's UK venues has gone into administration.

21 October 2025, 16:57

Pizza Hut has announced a string of closures.
Pizza Hut has announced a string of closures. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Pizza Hut is shutting down almost 70 restaurants across the UK – here's the full list of locations closing for good.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pizza Hut has announced it is closing 68 of its UK restaurants and is shutting down eleven delivery-only stores after the chain fell into administration yesterday.

The company that owns the British franchise, DC London Pie, announced the news on Monday this week and revealed the business was being forced to scale back and undergo a restructure.

The closures will put around 1,200 hospitality jobs at risk and affect a large number of customers across the country, including cities from Leeds and Edinburgh to Bristol and Brighton.

64 of the pizza joints and around 1,276 jobs will be saved by the US hospitality company Yum! Brands, which owns the global rights, after it allegedly stepped in to save some of the struggling locations.

68 Pizza Hut restaurants will close across the UK.
68 Pizza Hut restaurants will close across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Administrators FTI Consulting put Pizza Hut's recent difficulties down to a mix of "challenging trading conditions and increased costs".

In a statement released on Tuesday, joint administrator Matt Callaghan said: "This transaction provides a stable platform for one of the UK’s best-known dine-in brands, securing the continuation of 64 Pizza Hut sites and importantly preserves 1,276 jobs.

"The joint administrators will continue to work with employees who have unfortunately been made redundant, to ensure they get the support needed."

He added that cashflow had become a problem "as a result of tax-related obligations".

11 delivery-only locations will also shut down.
11 delivery-only locations will also shut down. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Pizza Hut locations closing down:

Restaurants

  • Ashton, Lancashire
  • Beckton, London
  • Bolton, Lancashire
  • Bournemouth, Dorset
  • Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire
  • Brighton Marina, East Sussex
  • Aspects Leisure Park, Bristol
  • Cardiff, South Glamorgan
  • Carlisle, Cumbria
  • Chatham, Kent
  • Clacton, Essex
  • Cortonwood, South Yorkshire
  • Crawley, West Sussex
  • Cribbs Causeway, South Gloucestershire
  • Croydon, Surrey
  • Dudley, West Midlands
  • Dundee
  • Durham
  • Eastbourne, East Sussex
  • Hanover Street, Edinburgh
  • Fountain Park, Edinburgh
  • Kinnaird Park, Edinburgh
  • Enfield, Middlesex
  • Falkirk, Scotland
  • Feltham, Middlesex
  • Finchley Lido, London
  • Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
  • Greenwich, London
  • Grimsby, Lincolnshire
  • Hartlepool, Cleveland
  • Hayes, Middlesex
  • Hereford, Herefordshire
  • Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
  • Hull, East Yorkshire
  • Inverness, Scotland
  • Kettering, Northamptonshire
  • Kidderminster, Worcestershire
  • Lancaster, Lancashire
  • Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire
  • Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire
  • Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire
  • Liverpool, Merseyside
  • Llanelli, Dyfed
  • Lowestoft, Suffolk
  • Manchester Fort, Lancashire
  • Middlesbrough, Cleveland
  • Norwich, Norfolk
  • Oldham, Lancashire
  • Portsmouth, Hampshire
  • Preston, Lancashire
  • Reading Gate, Berkshire
  • Rhyl, Clwyd
  • Rochdale, Lancashire
  • Romford, Essex
  • Russell Square, London
  • Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
  • Shrewsbury, Shropshire
  • Silverlink, Tyne & Wear
  • Solihull, West Midlands
  • St Helens, Merseyside
  • Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
  • Thanet, Kent
  • Tower Park, Dorset
  • Truro, Cornwall
  • Urmston, Lancashire
  • Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
  • Wigan, Lancashire
  • Yeovil, Somerset

Read more: M&S Food has unveiled their 2025 Christmas menu and it's delicious

The closures will put around 1,200 jobs at risk.
The closures will put around 1,200 jobs at risk. Picture: Alamy

Delivery-only sites

  • Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
  • Bletchley, Milton Keynes
  • Coventry North, West Midlands
  • Coventry West, West Midlands
  • Dunstable, Bedfordshire
  • Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire
  • Luton, Bedfordshire
  • Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
  • Rugby, Warwickshire
  • Uxbridge, Middlesex
  • Wolverton, Milton Keynes

Read more: Bodycare stores closing revealed as hundreds of jobs at risk

Read more: Sainsbury's, Asda and Tesco confirm Christmas toy sale dates for 2025

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Dianne Buswell taking a selfie in denim dungarees and the picture of her and Joe cheering with a stickman picture of their new family

Dianne Buswell pregnancy details revealed including due date, gender and more

Showbiz

New ASDA Express stores will open in city centres and transport hubs.

Full list of 20 new ASDA Express stores launching across UK before Christmas

Shopping

Victoria Beckham now and when she was younger in the Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham facts: Age, businesses, parents, children and more revealed

Showbiz

Christmas Gift Guide 2025

Christmas Gift Guide 2025: What to buy your loved ones this festive season

Christmas

Amanda Holden launches Heart Xmas

Amanda Holden switches on Heart Xmas: How to listen to your favourite Christmas songs 24/7

Christmas

Trending on Heart

The Sanderson Sisters are returning to the big screen.

Hocus Pocus 3: Cast, release date and plot revealed

TV & Movies

Joe apologised for the way he treated Maeve during filming.

MAFS UK's Joe speaks out on unexpected exit and admits 'I really lost myself'

Married at First Sight

One MAFS UK cast member has spoken out about a secret connection.

MAFS UK star breaks silence on 'shock affair' between bride and groom

Married at First Sight

Footballers' Wives may be making a comeback

Footballers Wives reboot revealed as show tipped to return

Showbiz

Bailey and Rebecca had an argument on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Bailey branded a 'red flag' by fans after blazing row with wife Rebecca

Married at First Sight

Molly-Mae Behind It All season two has begun

Molly-Mae: Behind It All next episodes release date revealed

Showbiz

Molly-Mae Hague has showed off her new home with Tommy Fury

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's new £4.75million home

Showbiz

Nick Mohammed is an actor and comedian

Nick Mohammed's age, children, wife, career and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

Fans believe Maeve and Joe will split

MAFS UK fans convinced Joe will leave Maeve for another bride

Married at First Sight

The Celebrity Traitors cast has been revealed

Celebrity Traitors cast impressive net worths revealed

Showbiz

Stephen Fry is married to Elliott Spencer

Inside Stephen Fry's sweet relationship with husband Elliott Spencer

Showbiz

Ruth Codd is an actress

Ruth Codd's age, partner, disability, career and Instagram revealed

Showbiz

The British actor has spoken out about The Inbetweeners reboot.

Joe Thomas breaks silence on Inbetweeners reboot and hints at hilarious new plot

TV & Movies

Anne-Marie has two children with partner Slowthai.

The sweet meanings behind Anne-Marie's baby names Seven and Forever Sugar

Celebrities

The musician admitted to having serious cold feet.

Professor Green 'very nearly' called off wedding to ex-wife Millie Mackintosh

Showbiz

Jonathan Ross is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox

Jonathan Ross facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

TV & Movies