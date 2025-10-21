Pizza Hut closing 68 UK stores - full list of locations restaurants will shut

The company behind Pizza Hut's UK venues has gone into administration.

Pizza Hut has announced a string of closures. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Pizza Hut is shutting down almost 70 restaurants across the UK – here's the full list of locations closing for good.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pizza Hut has announced it is closing 68 of its UK restaurants and is shutting down eleven delivery-only stores after the chain fell into administration yesterday.

The company that owns the British franchise, DC London Pie, announced the news on Monday this week and revealed the business was being forced to scale back and undergo a restructure.

The closures will put around 1,200 hospitality jobs at risk and affect a large number of customers across the country, including cities from Leeds and Edinburgh to Bristol and Brighton.

64 of the pizza joints and around 1,276 jobs will be saved by the US hospitality company Yum! Brands, which owns the global rights, after it allegedly stepped in to save some of the struggling locations.

68 Pizza Hut restaurants will close across the UK. Picture: Alamy

Administrators FTI Consulting put Pizza Hut's recent difficulties down to a mix of "challenging trading conditions and increased costs".

In a statement released on Tuesday, joint administrator Matt Callaghan said: "This transaction provides a stable platform for one of the UK’s best-known dine-in brands, securing the continuation of 64 Pizza Hut sites and importantly preserves 1,276 jobs.

"The joint administrators will continue to work with employees who have unfortunately been made redundant, to ensure they get the support needed."

He added that cashflow had become a problem "as a result of tax-related obligations".

11 delivery-only locations will also shut down. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Pizza Hut locations closing down:

Restaurants

Ashton, Lancashire

Beckton, London

Bolton, Lancashire

Bournemouth, Dorset

Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire

Brighton Marina, East Sussex

Aspects Leisure Park, Bristol

Cardiff, South Glamorgan

Carlisle, Cumbria

Chatham, Kent

Clacton, Essex

Cortonwood, South Yorkshire

Crawley, West Sussex

Cribbs Causeway, South Gloucestershire

Croydon, Surrey

Dudley, West Midlands

Dundee

Durham

Eastbourne, East Sussex

Hanover Street, Edinburgh

Fountain Park, Edinburgh

Kinnaird Park, Edinburgh

Enfield, Middlesex

Falkirk, Scotland

Feltham, Middlesex

Finchley Lido, London

Great Yarmouth, Norfolk

Greenwich, London

Grimsby, Lincolnshire

Hartlepool, Cleveland

Hayes, Middlesex

Hereford, Herefordshire

Huddersfield, West Yorkshire

Hull, East Yorkshire

Inverness, Scotland

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Kidderminster, Worcestershire

Lancaster, Lancashire

Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire

Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire

Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire

Liverpool, Merseyside

Llanelli, Dyfed

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Manchester Fort, Lancashire

Middlesbrough, Cleveland

Norwich, Norfolk

Oldham, Lancashire

Portsmouth, Hampshire

Preston, Lancashire

Reading Gate, Berkshire

Rhyl, Clwyd

Rochdale, Lancashire

Romford, Essex

Russell Square, London

Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Silverlink, Tyne & Wear

Solihull, West Midlands

St Helens, Merseyside

Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire

Thanet, Kent

Tower Park, Dorset

Truro, Cornwall

Urmston, Lancashire

Wellingborough, Northamptonshire

Wigan, Lancashire

Yeovil, Somerset

The closures will put around 1,200 jobs at risk. Picture: Alamy

Delivery-only sites

Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Coventry North, West Midlands

Coventry West, West Midlands

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire

Luton, Bedfordshire

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Rugby, Warwickshire

Uxbridge, Middlesex

Wolverton, Milton Keynes

