Pizza Hut closing 68 UK stores - full list of locations restaurants will shut
The company behind Pizza Hut's UK venues has gone into administration.
21 October 2025, 16:57
Pizza Hut is shutting down almost 70 restaurants across the UK – here's the full list of locations closing for good.
Pizza Hut has announced it is closing 68 of its UK restaurants and is shutting down eleven delivery-only stores after the chain fell into administration yesterday.
The company that owns the British franchise, DC London Pie, announced the news on Monday this week and revealed the business was being forced to scale back and undergo a restructure.
The closures will put around 1,200 hospitality jobs at risk and affect a large number of customers across the country, including cities from Leeds and Edinburgh to Bristol and Brighton.
64 of the pizza joints and around 1,276 jobs will be saved by the US hospitality company Yum! Brands, which owns the global rights, after it allegedly stepped in to save some of the struggling locations.
Administrators FTI Consulting put Pizza Hut's recent difficulties down to a mix of "challenging trading conditions and increased costs".
In a statement released on Tuesday, joint administrator Matt Callaghan said: "This transaction provides a stable platform for one of the UK’s best-known dine-in brands, securing the continuation of 64 Pizza Hut sites and importantly preserves 1,276 jobs.
"The joint administrators will continue to work with employees who have unfortunately been made redundant, to ensure they get the support needed."
He added that cashflow had become a problem "as a result of tax-related obligations".
Full list of Pizza Hut locations closing down:
Restaurants
- Ashton, Lancashire
- Beckton, London
- Bolton, Lancashire
- Bournemouth, Dorset
- Bradford Vicar Lane, West Yorkshire
- Brighton Marina, East Sussex
- Aspects Leisure Park, Bristol
- Cardiff, South Glamorgan
- Carlisle, Cumbria
- Chatham, Kent
- Clacton, Essex
- Cortonwood, South Yorkshire
- Crawley, West Sussex
- Cribbs Causeway, South Gloucestershire
- Croydon, Surrey
- Dudley, West Midlands
- Dundee
- Durham
- Eastbourne, East Sussex
- Hanover Street, Edinburgh
- Fountain Park, Edinburgh
- Kinnaird Park, Edinburgh
- Enfield, Middlesex
- Falkirk, Scotland
- Feltham, Middlesex
- Finchley Lido, London
- Great Yarmouth, Norfolk
- Greenwich, London
- Grimsby, Lincolnshire
- Hartlepool, Cleveland
- Hayes, Middlesex
- Hereford, Herefordshire
- Huddersfield, West Yorkshire
- Hull, East Yorkshire
- Inverness, Scotland
- Kettering, Northamptonshire
- Kidderminster, Worcestershire
- Lancaster, Lancashire
- Leeds Colton Mill, West Yorkshire
- Leeds Kirkstall Road, West Yorkshire
- Leeds White Rose, West Yorkshire
- Liverpool, Merseyside
- Llanelli, Dyfed
- Lowestoft, Suffolk
- Manchester Fort, Lancashire
- Middlesbrough, Cleveland
- Norwich, Norfolk
- Oldham, Lancashire
- Portsmouth, Hampshire
- Preston, Lancashire
- Reading Gate, Berkshire
- Rhyl, Clwyd
- Rochdale, Lancashire
- Romford, Essex
- Russell Square, London
- Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire
- Shrewsbury, Shropshire
- Silverlink, Tyne & Wear
- Solihull, West Midlands
- St Helens, Merseyside
- Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire
- Thanet, Kent
- Tower Park, Dorset
- Truro, Cornwall
- Urmston, Lancashire
- Wellingborough, Northamptonshire
- Wigan, Lancashire
- Yeovil, Somerset
Delivery-only sites
- Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- Bletchley, Milton Keynes
- Coventry North, West Midlands
- Coventry West, West Midlands
- Dunstable, Bedfordshire
- Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire
- Luton, Bedfordshire
- Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
- Rugby, Warwickshire
- Uxbridge, Middlesex
- Wolverton, Milton Keynes
