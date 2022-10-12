Plane passenger fumes as child kicks seat and pulls hair for 15 hour flight

A woman has complained about a child on her flight. Picture: Getty Images

A child was kicking the seat of the woman in front of him on a flight, but the mum didn't seem to care.

One plane passenger was left furious when she spent hours being kicked by the child behind her.

During the 15 hour flight, the anonymous woman claims the child grabbed her hair, kicked her seat, and poked her.

"On the flight, there was a mom, dad and a child that was about three years old (older than the under 2 limit for a child to sit in a parents lap for free, for sure),” she explained on Reddit.

“Throughout the first two hours, the child kicked my husband's and my seat, stood up on their parents lap to grab my hair and pull on my shirt and shoving the papers in the back of the seat in between our seats, poking us with the papers.

A woman has complained about the family behind her on a flight. Picture: Alamy

But in an attempt to be understanding of the parents, her and her partner decided not to speak up and say anything.

"Occasionally, I got a break from the child kicking me when she switched to her fathers lap,” she said, continuing: “Though at that time she began kicking my husbands seat. We remained quiet as we know it probably is difficult traveling with children.”

The post continued: "Finally, when the child was sleeping, about four hours into the flight , I decided I, too, could rest. I reclined my chair, about three quarters of the way, not fully, but enough to be comfortable for my sleep.

“But, since the child was larger than the normal under two years old for lap-sitting, it wasn’t as comfortable for the mother.

A woman has asked for advice after a recent flight. Picture: Alamy

"Immediately, she tapped my shoulder asking me to move my chair up so she could be comfortable. And I’m sure having a child in your lap is not as pleasant, especially when they’re larger and on a long flight.

"I, however, remained in the reclining position, as I felt that I had put up with her child making me uncomfortable for hours and preventing me from sleeping when I was in need of it."

She finally said: "However, in doing so, I made the mother more crammed in her seat, as she needed space for the both of them.”

After asking for advice, other users had a lot to say, with one writing: “You are a better human than me.

Would you complain if a child was kicking you seat on a flight? Picture: Alamy

“No one is comfortable on normal commercial flights and you have already sacrificed a lot for that random family.

“Parents feel they are entitled to more comforts way too often. Simply for having children.”

Someone else said: “I am a parent and I would NEVER allow my child to act that way to other people, especially complete strangers."

A third added: "Passengers just do the best they can and no one’s ever really comfortable,” while a fourth agreed: “I blame the airlines for cramming us into planes like sardines."