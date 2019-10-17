Polyamorous 'throuple' with three kids say they are open to more lovers

The triage have plans to have more kids. Picture: MDWfeatures

A 'throuple' from Ohio have three children together and plan to get married

A polyamorous 'throuple' who share three kids together have spoken out about their desire to have more kids and get married.

Cody and Kayla Kurkowski, who are from Ohio, were childhood sweethearts and got married in 2016.

They share kids Cole, five, and Kyson, three, together. Soon before the birth of Kyson, Kayla met a woman called Katherine Zepernick - and the pair ended up growing close.

The three are co-parents to their children. Picture: MDWfeatures

Cody and Katherine also formed a tight bond.

The Kurkowski’s ended up asking Katherine to be their girlfriend in 2017, stating that it was 'love at first sight'.

Katherine said: “There was a special feeling we got that we knew meant there was something special between us.

“To us, polyamory gives you the ability to construct the relationship structure that really works for you.

“A triad formation is what is working for us right now. We are an open triad, which means we can date separately, dyadically, or as a triad.

“There have been bumps and learning curves in the road just like any relationship, but we've always done everything we can to make our family work.”

Katherine and Kayla hit it off after meeting on Facebook. Picture: MDWfeatures

The triad raised their two kids as co-parents and, in 2019, welcomed their first child as a throuple.

Katherine added: “Two years into our relationship, we decided it was time for another baby and Khloe Rae was conceived in June.

"We got engaged in January on our second-year anniversary, and Khloe-Rae was born in February immediately after.”

The throuple plan on getting married in 2022 - and Cody and Kayla wrote to Katherine's parents for their blessing.

Katherine said: "We had our song playing outside as I walked up. Afterwards we had a small party at our house to celebrate with some of our close friends and family.

"They got me a ring a couple of months beforehand to make sure it was the right size and then planned to propose the night before our third anniversary of when they asked me to be their girlfriend."

