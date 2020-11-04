Will Post Offices be open during second lockdown in England?
4 November 2020, 11:18
Non-essential shops will be asked to close in England from Thursday - but does this include Post Offices?
On Thursday 5 November, England will go into its second national lockdown following a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.
Announcing the news over the weekend, Boris Johnson said that all non-essential businesses will be asked to close, and the public will be asked to stay at home other than for a select number of reasons such as food-buying and exercise.
Speaking at a press conference from No10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: "We have got to be humble in the face of nature, in this country alas - as much of Europe - the virus is spreading much faster than the reasonable worst case scenario.
"Unless we act, we could see death in this country at several thousand a day, a bigger mortality than in April."
Detailing the new rules, he added: "must stay at home - only leave for education, for work, for exercise and recreation outdoors with your household, on your own, or one person from another household, for medical reasons, escape from danger or harm, and to shop for food and essentials".
The lockdown will last from Thursday 5 November until Wednesday 2 December.
All shops deemed 'non-essential' by the government will be asked to close, but does this include Post Offices? Here is the latest advice.
Will Post Offices close in England?
Post Offices were deemed essential during the Spring lockdown, and there is no indication that the rules will be any different this time round.
The government hasn't mentioned a change in the legislation for Post Offices, so it's likely they will remain open throughout.
What other shops will close over lockdown?
The following businesses will shut during the lockdown.
Clothing shops
Footwear shops
Vehicle showrooms
Travel agents
Betting shops
Auction houses
Tailors
Tobacco shops
Vape shops
Hospitality and leisure facilities such as:
Restaurants
Bars
Pubs
Bowling alleys
Leisure centres
Water and theme parks
Gyms
Swimming pools
Golf courses and driving ranges
Dance studios
Stables and riding centres
Soft play facilities
Climbing walls and climbing centres
Theatres
Concert halls
Cinemas
Museums and galleries
Casinos
Adult gaming centres and arcades
Bingo halls
Botanical gardens
Zoos and other animal attractions
Personal care facilities such as:
Hair, beauty and nail salons
Tattoo parlours
Spas
Massage parlours
Body and skin piercing services
Tanning salons
