Will Post Offices be open during second lockdown in England?

4 November 2020, 11:18

Will Post Offices stay open during lockdown 2?
Will Post Offices stay open during lockdown 2? Picture: Getty/PA
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Non-essential shops will be asked to close in England from Thursday - but does this include Post Offices?

On Thursday 5 November, England will go into its second national lockdown following a spike in coronavirus cases in the country.

Announcing the news over the weekend, Boris Johnson said that all non-essential businesses will be asked to close, and the public will be asked to stay at home other than for a select number of reasons such as food-buying and exercise.

Read more: Which shops and businesses will close on Thursday during England's second lockdown?

Speaking at a press conference from No10 Downing Street, the Prime Minister said: "We have got to be humble in the face of nature, in this country alas - as much of Europe - the virus is spreading much faster than the reasonable worst case scenario.

Boris Johnson announced the English lockdown over the weekend
Boris Johnson announced the English lockdown over the weekend. Picture: PA

"Unless we act, we could see death in this country at several thousand a day, a bigger mortality than in April."

Detailing the new rules, he added: "must stay at home - only leave for education, for work, for exercise and recreation outdoors with your household, on your own, or one person from another household, for medical reasons, escape from danger or harm, and to shop for food and essentials".

The lockdown will last from Thursday 5 November until Wednesday 2 December.

All shops deemed 'non-essential' by the government will be asked to close, but does this include Post Offices? Here is the latest advice.

Will Post Offices close in England?

Post Offices were deemed essential during the Spring lockdown, and there is no indication that the rules will be any different this time round.

It is likely that Post Offices will remain open
It is likely that Post Offices will remain open. Picture: PA

The government hasn't mentioned a change in the legislation for Post Offices, so it's likely they will remain open throughout.

Read more: Full list of new supermarket rules for shoppers under second lockdown

What other shops will close over lockdown?

The following businesses will shut during the lockdown.

Clothing shops

Footwear shops

Vehicle showrooms

Travel agents

Betting shops

Auction houses

Tailors

Tobacco shops

Vape shops

Hospitality and leisure facilities such as:

Restaurants

Bars

Pubs

Bowling alleys

Leisure centres

Water and theme parks

Gyms

Swimming pools

Golf courses and driving ranges

Dance studios

Stables and riding centres

Soft play facilities

Climbing walls and climbing centres

Theatres

Concert halls

Cinemas

Museums and galleries

Casinos

Adult gaming centres and arcades

Bingo halls

Botanical gardens

Zoos and other animal attractions

Personal care facilities such as:

Hair, beauty and nail salons

Tattoo parlours

Spas

Massage parlours

Body and skin piercing services

Tanning salons

