Poundland ditches ‘everything’s £1’ slogan with products costing up to £5

Poundland has ditched it's 'everything £1 strapline'. Picture: PA Images

Poundland has officially ditched its famous £1 price point after vowing to sell more 50p and £5 offers.

Budget retailer Poundland has been the staple of the British high street for years.

But now the store is shaking up its structure by ditching the famous ‘everything is a pound’ strap line to roll out different price points in all 800 stores.

As from today, shoppers across the country will be able to buy items for 50p, 75p, £1, £1.50, £2, £3, £4 and £5.

Poundland first started selling items for £2 and £5 back in 2017, but trialled the larger range of price points in 24 West Midlands stores over the summer.

In October this year, the retailer announced plans to launch the scheme nationwide on selected lines across household goods, health and beauty, and groceries.

While 75% of things will still be £1, Poundland said these "simple" price points will provide shoppers with more choice and value.

Barry Williams, Poundland managing director said: “We’ve introduced simple pricing in time for Christmas so we can offer customers even more choice and even better value for money.

“Our shoppers love the amazing value we provide and now we can begin bringing that value on wider ranges that they now can find in stores for the first time.

“Our team of talented buyers has moved heaven and earth to bring these ranges to store in time for Christmas and I’d like to thank them for all their hard work.”

Some examples of what shoppers will be able to find in stores include; Matchmakers for 75p, Walkers 24 packs of crisps for £3, L’Oréal Elvive Fibrology shampoo for £2 and Nivea Men Fresh Power 0% deodorant for £1.50.

This comes after Poundland introduced Pep&Co shop-in-shops in around 300 stores across the country.

The initiative means the value fashion range will be available in all 850 of Poundlands.