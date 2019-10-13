Poundland is giving away Harry Potter 'invisibility cloaks’ for Halloween

Poundland is selling Harry Potter style "invisibility cloaks" on the run up to Hallows' Eve. Picture: Poundland / Facebook

The internet has exploded with puns as shoppers find the discount chain's spooky new item hilarious.

Discount store Poundland is giving away free Harry Potter "invisibility cloaks" for Halloween.

The budget chain has stocked its shelves with magical wizard capes as part of its spooky October offering, paying tribute to J.K. Rowling's famous creation from The Philosopher's Stone.

Shoppers could't contain their excitement and quickly took to social media to share their delight at its version of the mystical shawl, which even comes complete with a hanger.

Poundland have released invisibility cloaks – and the price is invisible too! Picture: Poundland

One person wrote on Facebook: "Is this actually real.”

“We already have loads in stock mate but you will never find them,” joked someone else.

A third said: “I can’t see anybody wearing it.......”

“It needs ironing,” quipped a fourth.

The invisibility cloak is part of Poundland’s biggest ever Halloween haul. Picture: Poundland

Poundland continued the humour by revealing its extra-special new artefact comes in an "extensive range of unisex sizes".

Tim Bettley, the discount store's trading director, joked they were meant to go on sale last Halloween but his team had trouble locating the invisible items.

He bantered: "We intended to trial this item last year, but couldn’t find it in the distribution centre.

"But now we’ve found it, we think our customers will see the value, if not the cloak."

The Harry Potter-themed buys are available to pick up in a selection of UK stores.

Keep your eyes peeled for the hard-to-find cloaks in London, Salford, Bristol, Newcastle, Leeds and Birmingham.

The "invisibility cloak" is part of the budget store's biggest ever Halloween haul, which features over 270 different products including a wand and some Harry Potter inspired glasses.

Starting at just £1, supernatural enthusiasts can snag extra essentials like the Skull Tealight Holder, Pumpkin Candy Buckets, Trick or Treat Loot Bags and Halloween Rubber Ducks.

The chain is also selling See, Speak, Hear No Evil Skulls, ghostly signs and face paint to create spine-chilling looks from devils to ghouls.