Poundland is giving away Harry Potter 'invisibility cloaks’ for Halloween

13 October 2019, 18:18

Poundland is selling Harry Potter style "invisibility cloaks" on the run up to Hallows&squot; Eve.
Poundland is selling Harry Potter style "invisibility cloaks" on the run up to Hallows' Eve. Picture: Poundland / Facebook

The internet has exploded with puns as shoppers find the discount chain's spooky new item hilarious.

Discount store Poundland is giving away free Harry Potter "invisibility cloaks" for Halloween.

The budget chain has stocked its shelves with magical wizard capes as part of its spooky October offering, paying tribute to J.K. Rowling's famous creation from The Philosopher's Stone.

Shoppers could't contain their excitement and quickly took to social media to share their delight at its version of the mystical shawl, which even comes complete with a hanger.

Read more: Mum praises 79p Aldi shampoo for halving the time it takes to wash her daughter's hair

Poundland have released invisibility cloaks – and the price is invisible too!
Poundland have released invisibility cloaks – and the price is invisible too! Picture: Poundland

One person wrote on Facebook: "Is this actually real.”

“We already have loads in stock mate but you will never find them,” joked someone else.

A third said: “I can’t see anybody wearing it.......”

“It needs ironing,” quipped a fourth.

Read more: Bath bombs that remove your fake tan in the bath now exist - and they take less than 10 minutes to work

The invisibility cloak is part of Poundland’s biggest ever Halloween haul.
The invisibility cloak is part of Poundland’s biggest ever Halloween haul. Picture: Poundland

Poundland continued the humour by revealing its extra-special new artefact comes in an "extensive range of unisex sizes".

Tim Bettley, the discount store's trading director, joked they were meant to go on sale last Halloween but his team had trouble locating the invisible items.

He bantered: "We intended to trial this item last year, but couldn’t find it in the distribution centre.

"But now we’ve found it, we think our customers will see the value, if not the cloak."

Read more: Parents warned against dangers of flammable Halloween costumes for kids

The Harry Potter-themed buys are available to pick up in a selection of UK stores.

Keep your eyes peeled for the hard-to-find cloaks in London, Salford, Bristol, Newcastle, Leeds and Birmingham.

The "invisibility cloak" is part of the budget store's biggest ever Halloween haul, which features over 270 different products including a wand and some Harry Potter inspired glasses.

Read more: Acne sufferers are obsessed with Huda Beauty’s ‘miracle’ foundation as it completely covers scarring

View this post on Instagram

Spook-tacular skulls for your home! 💀

A post shared by Poundland Official (@poundland) on

Starting at just £1, supernatural enthusiasts can snag extra essentials like the Skull Tealight Holder, Pumpkin Candy Buckets, Trick or Treat Loot Bags and Halloween Rubber Ducks.

The chain is also selling See, Speak, Hear No Evil Skulls, ghostly signs and face paint to create spine-chilling looks from devils to ghouls.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The female guest was criticised for wearing all white.

Wedding guest blasted for wearing white to a wedding and posing with bride's bouquet

Weddings

The Michelin-starred chef's classic dish is more expensive than your local chippy.

Telly chef Tom Kerridge defends selling fish and chips for £32.50

Food & Health

Engaged couples can tie the knot at one of 15 stores in Hong Kong.

McDonald's offering bargain wedding package with apple pie cake, balloon rings and gifts for 20 guests

Weddings

These women rejuvenated their look with liquid face lifts

Liquid facelifts: Why people are saying no the knife and yes to the needle

Beauty

The woman has reported her friends after they tricked her into eating meat

Vegan reports her friends to the police after they trick her into eating chicken nuggets while drunk

Trending on Heart

Lynda Bellingham's ex-husband is set to marry his new girlfriend in the same church the telly star was laid to rest.

Lynda Bellingham's widow to remarry in the same church the Loose Women star was buried

Celebrities

Katya Jones collapsed on the floor in floods of tears after last night's performance.

Strictly’s Katya Jones leaves viewers concerned as she breaks down in tears during live show

TV & Movies

Will Bayley revealed he was hospitalised for 18 months as a child due to cancer.

Strictly’s Will Bayley opens up about his terrifying battle with blood cancer

TV & Movies

Rumour has it Adele will be releasing new music in a matter of days.

Adele fans go wild over rumours she's releasing new music next week

Music

Dianne has opened up about her relationship with Joe Sugg

Strictly’s Dianne Buswell says boyfriend Joe Sugg ‘doesn’t get jealous’ as she opens up on dreaded ‘curse’

TV & Movies

Rebekah Vardy reportedly tells Coleen Rooney: "Believe me or I’ll see you in court."

Rebekah Vardy ‘preparing to take Coleen Rooney to court’ over explosive Instagram claims

Celebrities