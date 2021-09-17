'Pregnant man' is one of 37 new emojis appearing on your phone very soon

17 September 2021, 14:16

There are 37 new emojis coming, and a lot of them are more inclusive
There are 37 new emojis coming, and a lot of them are more inclusive. Picture: Emojipedia / Alamy
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Two new emojis showing a pregnant man and pregnant gender neutral person will be added to smartphones over the next few months

WhatsApp addicts will soon have thirty seven new emojis to play with - including a pregnant man.

The new icon will soon appear on phones as part of the Emoji 14.0 update, which also brings with it a swathe of other inclusive illustrations that cover all skin tones and genders.

There are characters representing a gender neutral 'pregnant person' and 'royal person', too.

The proposal to add the two new pregnancy emojis to the ever growing image library was first announced in July this year.

It read: “Currently, emojis only depict people assigned female at birth in a role of pregnancy. If emojis are designed in a manner to be as inclusive as possible this emoji should present its gender more ambiguously.

Read now: Man realises 'dad' in family WhatsApp group is actually random stranger

These are the new characters we'll be brightening up our chats and social media feeds with soon
These are the new characters we'll be brightening up our chats and social media feeds with soon. Picture: Emojipedia

“One’s sex does not dictate the capacity to care for children in the home or work in the market.​ In the same way sex equality law has aimed [to] combat harmful sex stereotypes, there are a great deal of parallels regarding how one’s sex does not dictate the capacity to carry children.

"This is not a new phenomenon. Pregnancy​ has been indiscriminate of gender throughout history but it is only now being formally recognised."

It's worth noting that the emoji isn't just favoured by expectant mothers - some people use the little pic of a woman holding her swollen abdomen to represent being full up with a 'food baby' after a big meal!

Read now: Can you guess the kids songs from the emojis? Take this quiz and find out!

Gender neutral and male emojis are nothing new, and the pregnant person and pregnant man join similar versions of almost every other humanoid character in the emoji-verse, including zombie, police officer, glam rocker, scientist, Santa, elf, fairy and hearing impaired.

Other updates that will be appearing in your emoji library between now and early 2022 include the 'handshake' emoji in all skin tones rather than just being a standard yellow design, pointing, hand shake hands, finger and thumb grip, and our favourite, 'heart fingers'.

There are also quirkier additions; a melting face, an empty bird's nest, beans, a troll, a mirror ball, a slide, an x-ray and a crutch.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Up has officially been named the UK's favourite Pixar film

Up officially named the UK's favourite Pixar film

Driving licenses could move online as a new trial begins for learners

Driving license cards to be scrapped as digitalised certificates are trialled
Police have issued a warning over the bizarre trend (stock images)

Police issue warning to shop owners over selling baked beans to kids amid bizarre TikTok trend
There is set to be a travel update today

UK new travel rules: What to expect as amber list is scrapped in major shake up

News

Holly Willoughby is wearing a floral midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her floral midi dress from Nobody's Child

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Jason Isaacs stars in Sex Education season three

Who plays Peter Groff in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on the actor who plays Isaac in Sex Education

Who is Sex Education star George Robinson?

TV & Movies

Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford is now a dad

When did Gogglebox's Pete Sandiford become a dad? And what is his baby's name?

Gogglebox

Who plays Eric in Sex Education?

Who plays Eric in Sex Education? Ncuti Gatwa's age, Instagram and other TV work revealed

TV & Movies

Where was Sex Education filmed?

Where is Netflix series Sex Education filmed?

TV & Movies

Mikael Persbrandt plays Jakob in Sex Education

Who plays Jakob in Sex Education and where have you seen him before?

TV & Movies

Will there be a season four of Sex Education?

Sex Education season four: will there be another series of the Netflix show?

TV & Movies

Connor plays Adam Groff in Sex Education

Who plays Adam in Sex Education? Connor Swindells' height, age and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Where is Netflix's Sex Education set?

Where is Sex Education set and is the school American or British?

TV & Movies

Will there be a fourth season of Sex Education?

Aimee Lou Wood on whether there will be a Sex Education season four

TV & Movies

Emma has played Maeve since series two

Who plays Maeve in Sex Education?

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Sex Education newcomer Dua Saleh

Who plays Cal in Sex Education? Dua Saleh's age, Instagram and other work revealed

Celebrities

Some MAFS UK fans have accused the show of being fake

All the evidence that proves Married at First Sight UK isn't scripted

TV & Movies

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there?

How many episodes of Sex Education season three are there on Netflix?

TV & Movies

When is Sex Education set?

What era is Sex Education set in?

TV & Movies