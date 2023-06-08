Pride 2023: 7 LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to all year round

Check out these Pride podcasts on Global Player. Picture: Studio71/James Barr and Dan Hudson/Sony Music Entertainment / Jonathan Van Ness

Check out our list of the best podcasts to listen to this Pride Month and all year round!

June is Pride month which shines a much needed spotlight on LGBTQ+ issues and queer history.

There are so many ways to support the community, including checking out charities, shopping at LGBTQ+ businesses and reading inclusive books.

But one of the best ways to learn about the community is by listening to podcasts - from chats between friends to comedy shows.

Here’s our pick of the best LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to this Pride month and all year round which you can find on Global Player here…

The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo

The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo. Picture: Studio71

Fans of RuPaul’s Drag race will love The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo.

The stars chat about the cultural boundaries of modern beauty through interviews with ‘gorgeous guests who inhabit various facets of the beauty industry’.

Their guests include models, influencers, drag queens, performers, actors, and more.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. Picture: Sony Music Entertainment / Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye star Join Jonathan Van Ness fronts this podcast each week as they get curious about everything under the sun with scientists, historians, activists, entertainers, and other brilliant guest experts.

A Gay and A NonGay

A Gay and A NonGay. Picture: James Barr and Dan Hudson

A Gay And A NonGay is hosted by James Barr and Dan Hudson, with the synopsis reading: “In a time where we're all threatened by a rhetoric of hate from the people in power; A Gay And A NonGay challenges our differences.

“No matter who you are, or what you're into, gay's and nongay's can and should be friends.”

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens. Picture: Spirit Studios & Christopher Sweeney

Hosted by Chris Sweeney, Homo Sapiens is described as ‘the world from a Queer perspective’.

Each episode contains conversations and stories with LGBTQ+ icons, allies, and listeners.

Pride & Progress

Pride & Progress. Picture: Adam & Jo

This podcast amplifies the voices of LGBTQ+ educators and celebrates the power of diversity.

The synopsis reads: “We are educating through a unique and pivotal moment for inclusive education.

“Now, for the first time ever, educators are strongly encouraged to make education, and our educational spaces, inclusive of LGBTQ+ lives.

“This requires a complete reimagining of what education could, and should look like: an education that reflects the diversity of society, and allows all people to see themselves and to feel they belong.”

QUEERY with Cameron Esposito

QUEERY with Cameron Esposito. Picture: Earwolf & Cameron Esposito

QUEERY is fronted by stand up comedian Cameron Esposito who chats to some of the brightest luminaries in the LGBTQ+ family.

In a deeply personal chat, together they explore individual stories of identity, personality and shifting ideas around gender, sexuality and civil rights.