Pride Month 2022: 6 LGBTQ+ charities you can support this year and forever

1 June 2022, 07:00 | Updated: 1 June 2022, 09:06

Here's a list of charities to support this Pride Month. Picture: Getty Images

We've come up with a list of charities you can support this Pride Month.

Pride Month is here, and while there’s been significant progress toward equality for the LGBTQIA+ community in recent years, we still have a long road ahead.

So, we’ve put together a list that highlights charities working hard to eliminate discrimination, promote equality and provide access to education.

Many of these charities rely on donations for campaigns and research to keep providing people from the community with a safe space to feel empowered and thrive. Check out how you can support them below…

Stonewall

Stonewall was founded in 1989 by a group of activists who were campaigning against Section 28 of the Local Government Act. This clause banned the ‘promotion of homosexuality’ by local councils and British schools.

Their website states: “Our campaigns drive positive change in public attitudes and public policy.

“We ensure LGBTQ+ people can thrive throughout our lives by building deep, sustained change programmes with the institutions that have the biggest impact on us, whether we’re learning, working, praying or playing sport.

“We make sure that the world hears and learns from LGBTQ+ communities, and our work is grounded in evidence and expertise. “

Hidayah

Hidayah is the Arabic word meaning ‘guidance’ and the charity supports and serves queer Muslims in the UK, the US and across the world.

Founded in 2017, they promote social justice and education to ‘counter discrimination, prejudice and injustice’.

They hold monthly meetups in cities across the UK and also work with universities and companies to deliver educational workshops, talks and conferences about their community.

MindOut

MindOut is a mental health service run by and for lesbians, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer people.

They work to improve the mental wellbeing of all LGBTQ communities and are based in Brighton and Hove.

The charity provides an online ‘live chat’ service, as well as support groups and mentoring projects.

Opening Doors

Opening Doors is the only dedicated national charity for LGBTQ+ people over the age of 50.

They provide activities, events, information and support services, as well as helping to develop networks and create friendships.

The charity also offers specialist training for statutory and voluntary organisations, such as care homes, housing associations and hospitals, to help them understand the needs of older LGBTQ+ people.

Black Trans Alliance

Black Trans Alliance was founded in 2020 is a black queer and trans led non-profit organization that supports black trans and non-binary people in London and the wider community.

According to their website, their mission is to ‘support, protect and amplify’ the voices of their community through ‘advocacy, education, visibility and empowerment’.

Their Hardship Fund also provides financial support to people who need housing, utilities, food, and medication.

Mermaids

Founded in 1995, Mermaids has been supporting transgender, nonbinary and gender-diverse children, young people, and their families for almost 30 years.

They are working hard to empower thousands of people with secure online communities, local community groups, helpline services, web resources, events and residential weekends.

The charity also seeks to educate the wider society on gender identity and reassure gender-diverse young people.

