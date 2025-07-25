Primark launches 'cute' Labubu-style bag charm for just £4

Primark shoppers have discovered item that could rival Labubus. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Shoppers are going wild for the Labubu-inspired dupe after one fan posted the bargain buy on TikTok.

Labubus have taken the fashion world by storm, acting as the latest must-have accessory to style up designer totes, shoppers and backpacks with their devilish grins.

Featuring crazy eyes and sharp teeth, the mischievous looking characters, created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, have become tricky to secure thanks to a huge surge in popularity in recent months.

Coming in blind boxes, the 'cute' dolls are dominating YouTube as lucky owners open up their mystery buys to reveal which Labubu they have managed to snag.

But for people who can't get their hands on one of the 300 different styles, each with their own name and backstory, Primark has a bargain alternative that fans are going wild for.

The cartoon character was created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. Picture: Alamy

One savvy shopper on TikTok shared the cute find on social media with a sweet video of the cheap and cheerful charm hanging on a rail in the budget store.

Next to a clip of the fuzzy light brown teddy with black eyes, a button nose and chocolate brown paws, influencer @kadymcwilliam2 wrote: "New bear bag charm in primark!🧸," hash-tagging Labubu for those looking for an alternative.

Her followers flooded the comments thanking her for discovering the sweet option, which only costs £4.

Labubu bag charm's have taken over the fashion world. Picture: Alamy

"Forget a labubbu this is what I want," raved one excited shopper.

"I agree 100%," wrote a second.

A third said: "This is my version of labubu."

While another gushed: "I need that bear 🐻."

She revealed the bag charm came in one size and was available to buy in the Argyle St branch in Glasgow, Scotland.

Her now-viral TikTok has had over 110,000 views and more than 10,000 likes already, proving that people are happy to swap the designer pick for a fluffy dupe.

According to Primark's website, they aren't available for click and collect so those wanting to buy one are being encouraged to head in store.

There are however a string of other bag charms to purchase online, including a Disney's Stitch Bag Charm, a Hello Kitty Bag Charm and a Rita Ora Heart Bag Charm, among others – all for £5 and under.