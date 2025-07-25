Primark launches 'cute' Labubu-style bag charm for just £4

25 July 2025, 14:55

Primark shoppers have discovered item that could rival Labubus.
Primark shoppers have discovered item that could rival Labubus. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Shoppers are going wild for the Labubu-inspired dupe after one fan posted the bargain buy on TikTok.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labubus have taken the fashion world by storm, acting as the latest must-have accessory to style up designer totes, shoppers and backpacks with their devilish grins.

Featuring crazy eyes and sharp teeth, the mischievous looking characters, created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, have become tricky to secure thanks to a huge surge in popularity in recent months.

Coming in blind boxes, the 'cute' dolls are dominating YouTube as lucky owners open up their mystery buys to reveal which Labubu they have managed to snag.

But for people who can't get their hands on one of the 300 different styles, each with their own name and backstory, Primark has a bargain alternative that fans are going wild for.

The cartoon character was created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung.
The cartoon character was created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung. Picture: Alamy

One savvy shopper on TikTok shared the cute find on social media with a sweet video of the cheap and cheerful charm hanging on a rail in the budget store.

Next to a clip of the fuzzy light brown teddy with black eyes, a button nose and chocolate brown paws, influencer @kadymcwilliam2 wrote: "New bear bag charm in primark!🧸," hash-tagging Labubu for those looking for an alternative.

Her followers flooded the comments thanking her for discovering the sweet option, which only costs £4.

Labubu bag charm's have taken over the fashion world.
Labubu bag charm's have taken over the fashion world. Picture: Alamy

"Forget a labubbu this is what I want," raved one excited shopper.

"I agree 100%," wrote a second.

A third said: "This is my version of labubu."

While another gushed: "I need that bear 🐻."

She revealed the bag charm came in one size and was available to buy in the Argyle St branch in Glasgow, Scotland.

Her now-viral TikTok has had over 110,000 views and more than 10,000 likes already, proving that people are happy to swap the designer pick for a fluffy dupe.

According to Primark's website, they aren't available for click and collect so those wanting to buy one are being encouraged to head in store.

There are however a string of other bag charms to purchase online, including a Disney's Stitch Bag Charm, a Hello Kitty Bag Charm and a Rita Ora Heart Bag Charm, among others – all for £5 and under.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The top 10 baby names for boys and girls this year have been revealed.

Top 10 baby names for 2025 so far

There is one item of clothing you shouldn't wear whilst on a flight

This is the one item you shouldn't wear on a flight

Made In Chelsea's Miles criticised after rehoming dog due to being 'too busy'

Made In Chelsea's Miles criticised after rehoming dog due to being 'too busy'

Showbiz

Drinking orange or apple juice can be dangerous to your health.

Why you should never drink orange juice in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Why you should never dry clothes outside in a heatwave

Trending on Heart

Toni's tattoo has caused a stir on social media

What is Toni's tattoo? Meaning and symbolism being Love Island star's ink revealed

Love Island

Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams are both musical royalty, albeit from different sides of the Atlantic.

When Taylor Swift and Robbie Williams surprised fans with incredible 'Angels' duet

Showbiz

All Happy Gilmore 2 cameos revealed

Happy Gilmore 2 cameos: Every celebrity in Netflix film

Netflix

Sharon was just 18 when she met 22-year-old Ozzy, then the frontman of Black Sabbath

Sharon Osbourne tells epic story of how she met and fell in love with Ozzy

Showbiz

Ex-Bill actor Jeff helped real-life police officers take down a shoplifter.

The Bill's PC Reg Hollis turns real-life cop as he helps police arrest shoplifter

Showbiz

Olly Murs has opened up about being a father

Olly Murs reveals his favourite thing about being dad to daughter Madison

Showbiz

Happy Gilmore 2 is part of a bigger deal with the streaming service, worth an eye-watering $275million

How much Adam Sandler was paid for Happy Gilmore 2

Netflix

Shakira spent 'a number of hours' with the ITV welfare team.

Love Island’s Shakira tried to quit the show after hitting 'breaking point'

Love Island

Chris Hughes has confessed baby plans with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes shares baby plans with JoJo Siwa after shock marriage confession

Showbiz

Lauren and Harrison have hinted they may be moving in together

Love Island's Harrison and Lauren reveal they're moving in together despite fan backlash

Love Island

Harry is confronted by Helena

Love Island first look sees furious Helena confront Harry in tense scenes

Love Island

Farnham FC has revealed Harry's salary.

Love Island’s Harry’s eye-watering football earnings explained as club reveals wages

Love Island

Tamzin Outhwaite, 54, has revealed that her eldest child, 17-year-old Flo, is transgender

Tamzin Outhwaite reveals eldest child, 17, is transgender

Showbiz

Kelly Osbourne has paid tribute to her late dad Ozzy Osbourne.

Kelly Osbourne posts heart-wrenching tribute to 'best friend' Ozzy Osbourne following shock death

Showbiz

Together, they performed Changes, a reimagined version of the 1972 Black Sabbath ballad that the father-daughter duo had turned into a surprise UK No. 1 just months earlier.

When Ozzy Osbourne and daughter Kelly sang stunning duet at Buckingham Palace

Showbiz

The Grafties are back on Love Island

All the Love Island Grafties clips revealed as videos cause carnage in the villa

Love Island