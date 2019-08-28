Primark have launched a Mulan-themed homeware collection ahead of the live action release next year
28 August 2019, 16:25
The collection includes bedding, kitchen and other home accessories based on the Disney film Mulan
Primark have made all our Disney dreams come true after launching a homeware collection based on Mulan, ahead of the release of the live-action remake of the much-loved film next year.
The collection includes duvets, pillows, cushions and kitchen accessories - and is proving a huge hit with Disney fans.
When Primark announced the news on Instagram, one fan commented: "I normally hate Disney bedding and stuff like that but this bedding is a perfect mix of gorgeous patterns and not in your face Disney - I actually love it."
Another added: "I NEED IT ALL NOW."
Shoppers can bag a mug for £6 and a teapot for £12, while a cushion will set you back £7.
You can even get Mulan duvet and pillow sets, which cost £14 for a single, £18 for a double and £20 for a kingsize bed.
