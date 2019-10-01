Primark shopper spots awkward typo on Friends t-shirt

1 October 2019, 14:38 | Updated: 1 October 2019, 14:40

A Primark shopper has called out the store for a typo on his t-shirt
A Primark shopper has called out the store for a typo on his t-shirt. Picture: Getty Images/Primark

One man called out Primark for this 'embarrassing' mistake on his Friends-themed t-shirt.

To celebrate 25 years of everyone’s favourite sitcom Friends, Primark recently launched a new range of products.

But while most fans are very excited about the merchandise, one shopper was left disappointed when he noticed a rather glaring error on one T-Shirt.

After wearing it once, Twitter user Dan Molloy revealed he’d only noticed a massive typo on the front after taking it off.

Taking to his social media, he wrote: "@Primark I got this top from you and have now noticed the typo in it.”

He added: "How ridiculous that no-one (including me) noticed it and it was allowed to be displayed and sold. I no longer have my receipt, what can I do? Thank you."

If you look really closely, you can see the letter 'i' is missing in the word 'watching'.

Read More: Friends star who played baby Emma shares unseen snaps of cast to mark show's 25th anniversary

Primark quickly apologised for the error and told him he could return the top and get a full refund.

The store replied to his Tweet: "Hi Dan, we are sorry to see that, you are of course welcome to return your t-shirt to your local store at your convenience for a full refund or exchange. Thanks!"

Read More: The stars of Friends are still raking in tens of millions a year from the sitcom's repeats

A Primark spokesperson has since told Daily Star Online: "Where we identify a typing error on one of our products, we will remove the product concerned from sale as quickly as possible."

This comes after budget store Primark released an adorable pair of matching PJ sets for BFFs everywhere.

For only £10 each you and your bestie can be twinning in the red and green sets with the words ‘She’s my Monica Gellar’ and ‘She’s my Rachel Green’, which come in sizes small to extra large.

Primark posted a picture of the new comfies on their Instagram account along with the caption: "Happy 25th Birthday to one of our all-time favourite shows! 🎉 We’ll be celebrating by watching back-to-back episodes and shouting ‘we were on a break!’ at every opportunity."

