Full list of all Primark stores extending their opening hours for first week of reopening

Primark stores have reopened in England and Wales. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Primark are celebrating the first week of the high street reopening with extended hours, but is your local one of the stores open later and earlier?

Primark is among hundreds of high street stores that have been allowed to reopen this week as part of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.

Non-essential retail was given the green light to reopen their doors from April 12, resulting in long queues outside stores as people eagerly return to retail therapy.

Primark are marking the reopening by extending their opening hours for 142 of their stores across England and Wales.

The budget brand has a total of 188 stores across the UK, however, locations in Scotland and Northern Ireland have had to remain shut due to their own local covid-19 restrictions.

Primark have announced they are extending their opening hours across a number of locations. Picture: Getty

The full list of Primark stores extending their opening hours:

Banbury

Barnsley

Barnstaple

Basildon

Basingstoke

Bath

Bedford

Bexleyheath

Birkenhead

Birmingham

Blackburn

Blackpool

Bolton

Bournemouth

Bracknell

Bradford

Brighton

Bristol

Bromley

Burnley

Burton-on-Trent

Bury

Camberley

Cambridge

Canterbury

Cardiff

Carlisle

Chatham

Chelmsford

Cheltenham

Chester

Chesterfield

Colchester

Corby

Coventry

Crawley

Croydon

Cwmbran

Darlington

Dartford

Derby

Doncaster

Dudley

Ealing

East Ham

Eastbourne

Exeter

Folkestone

Gateshead

Gloucester

Gravesend

Greenhithe

Grimsby

Guildford

Hammersmith

Harlow

Harrogate

Harrow

Hartlepool

Hastings

Hemel Hempstead

Hereford

High Wycombe

Hounslow

Huddersfield

Hull

Ilford

Ipswich

Kent

Kings Lynn

Kingston Upon Thames

Lancaster

Leeds

Leicester

Lincoln

Liverpool

Llandudno

Llanelli

London

Loughborough

Luton

Maidstone

Manchester

Mansfield

Middlesbrough

Milton Keynes

Newport

Northampton

Norwich

Nottingham

Oldham

Oxford

Peckham

Peterborough

Plymouth

Poole

Portsmouth

Preston

Reading

Redditch

Romford

Rotherham

Rushden

Scunthorpe

Sheffield

Shrewsbury

Slough

Southampton

Southend-on-Sea

Southport

Stafford

Staines-upon-Thames

Stevenage

Stockport

Stoke-On-Trent

Stratford

Sunderland

Sutton

Swansea

Swindon

Tamworth

Taunton

Telford

Torquay

Truro

Uxbridge

Wakefield

Wallasey

Walsall

Warrington

Watford

Wembley

West Bromwich

West Thurrock

Wigan

Winchester

Woking

Wolverhampton

Worcester

Wrexham

Yeovil

York

Eager shoppers have been queuing outside Primark stores across England and Wales. Picture: Getty

The extended hours depend on each store, so make sure to check online before visiting.

In a statement, a Primark spokesperson said: "For the first week of re-opening initially, stores will open for two extra hours per day on average, typically an hour earlier and later.

"This will help reduce queues, spread demand and give customers more time to shop safely. Times will vary by store so customers should check their local opening hours on our website."

You can check how long your local Primark store is extending its hours by on their website. Picture: Getty

They added: "Following the government announcement confirming retailers are able to extend trading hours, there has been a change in some regions and agreements with shopping centres.

"In light of this, we will now have extended trading in all stores except one.

"Newcastle will retain its trading hours as stated from 08.00 - 20.00, which is 3 hours more than other retailers around us in that city."

