Full list of all Primark stores extending their opening hours for first week of reopening
13 April 2021, 11:49
Primark are celebrating the first week of the high street reopening with extended hours, but is your local one of the stores open later and earlier?
Primark is among hundreds of high street stores that have been allowed to reopen this week as part of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown.
Non-essential retail was given the green light to reopen their doors from April 12, resulting in long queues outside stores as people eagerly return to retail therapy.
Primark are marking the reopening by extending their opening hours for 142 of their stores across England and Wales.
The budget brand has a total of 188 stores across the UK, however, locations in Scotland and Northern Ireland have had to remain shut due to their own local covid-19 restrictions.
The full list of Primark stores extending their opening hours:
Banbury
Barnsley
Barnstaple
Basildon
Basingstoke
Bath
Bedford
Bexleyheath
Birkenhead
Birmingham
Blackburn
Blackpool
Bolton
Bournemouth
Bracknell
Bradford
Brighton
Bristol
Bromley
Burnley
Burton-on-Trent
Bury
Camberley
Cambridge
Canterbury
Cardiff
Carlisle
Chatham
Chelmsford
Cheltenham
Chester
Chesterfield
Colchester
Corby
Coventry
Crawley
Croydon
Cwmbran
Darlington
Dartford
Derby
Doncaster
Dudley
Ealing
East Ham
Eastbourne
Exeter
Folkestone
Gateshead
Gloucester
Gravesend
Greenhithe
Grimsby
Guildford
Hammersmith
Harlow
Harrogate
Harrow
Hartlepool
Hastings
Hemel Hempstead
Hereford
High Wycombe
Hounslow
Huddersfield
Hull
Ilford
Ipswich
Kent
Kings Lynn
Kingston Upon Thames
Lancaster
Leeds
Leicester
Lincoln
Liverpool
Llandudno
Llanelli
London
Loughborough
Luton
Maidstone
Manchester
Mansfield
Middlesbrough
Milton Keynes
Newport
Northampton
Norwich
Nottingham
Oldham
Oxford
Peckham
Peterborough
Plymouth
Poole
Portsmouth
Preston
Reading
Redditch
Romford
Rotherham
Rushden
Scunthorpe
Sheffield
Shrewsbury
Slough
Southampton
Southend-on-Sea
Southport
Stafford
Staines-upon-Thames
Stevenage
Stockport
Stoke-On-Trent
Stratford
Sunderland
Sutton
Swansea
Swindon
Tamworth
Taunton
Telford
Torquay
Truro
Uxbridge
Wakefield
Wallasey
Walsall
Warrington
Watford
Wembley
West Bromwich
West Thurrock
Wigan
Winchester
Woking
Wolverhampton
Worcester
Wrexham
Yeovil
York
The extended hours depend on each store, so make sure to check online before visiting.
In a statement, a Primark spokesperson said: "For the first week of re-opening initially, stores will open for two extra hours per day on average, typically an hour earlier and later.
"This will help reduce queues, spread demand and give customers more time to shop safely. Times will vary by store so customers should check their local opening hours on our website."
They added: "Following the government announcement confirming retailers are able to extend trading hours, there has been a change in some regions and agreements with shopping centres.
"In light of this, we will now have extended trading in all stores except one.
"Newcastle will retain its trading hours as stated from 08.00 - 20.00, which is 3 hours more than other retailers around us in that city."
