Primary school scraps French lessons to teach children British Sign Language
8 December 2023, 14:38
A school in Suffolk is teaching British Sign Language to their pupils.
A primary school in Suffolk has become one of the first in the country to add British Sign Language (BSL) to their curriculum.
Staff at Elm Tree Primary Academy were inspired by one of their former pupils to add British Sign Language tutoring to their school day, opting to drop French and Spanish in favour of teaching BSL.
During an interview with ITV, the school revealed that four of their current pupils have hearing loss, with the teachers emphasising how important BSL education is.
BSL teacher Ann Jillings, whose son Daniel was born deaf and attended Elm Tree Primary Academy, provides lessons to the children to develop their skills.
Speaking to ITV, Ann discussed how important it is for people who are deaf to have friends who can sign.
The teacher said: "Socially it can be very isolating if they don't have any signing peers.
"So for me it's a dream to see all the hearing peers at a school learning to sign and having that full communication."
The school's headteacher stated: "I think the reason BSL works is because of our young children that have got hearing loss.
"All of us in the Elm Tree family want to be inclusive with everybody. They're keen about it because it includes their friends."
It was also revealed that the school are planning a Christmas concert where there will be both a singing choir and a sign language choir.
