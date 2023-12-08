Primary school scraps French lessons to teach children British Sign Language

8 December 2023, 14:38

Primary school scraps French lessons to teach children British Sign Language
Primary school scraps French lessons to teach children British Sign Language. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

A school in Suffolk is teaching British Sign Language to their pupils.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A primary school in Suffolk has become one of the first in the country to add British Sign Language (BSL) to their curriculum.

Staff at Elm Tree Primary Academy were inspired by one of their former pupils to add British Sign Language tutoring to their school day, opting to drop French and Spanish in favour of teaching BSL.

During an interview with ITV, the school revealed that four of their current pupils have hearing loss, with the teachers emphasising how important BSL education is.

BSL teacher Ann Jillings, whose son Daniel was born deaf and attended Elm Tree Primary Academy, provides lessons to the children to develop their skills.

A primary school is teaching British Sign Language to its students [stock image]
A primary school is teaching British Sign Language to its students [stock image]. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to ITV, Ann discussed how important it is for people who are deaf to have friends who can sign.

The teacher said: "Socially it can be very isolating if they don't have any signing peers.

"So for me it's a dream to see all the hearing peers at a school learning to sign and having that full communication."

School children are being encouraged to learn British Sign Language {stock image]
School children are being encouraged to learn British Sign Language {stock image]. Picture: Getty

The school's headteacher stated: "I think the reason BSL works is because of our young children that have got hearing loss.

"All of us in the Elm Tree family want to be inclusive with everybody. They're keen about it because it includes their friends."

It was also revealed that the school are planning a Christmas concert where there will be both a singing choir and a sign language choir.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

They Don't Teach This At School with Myleene Klass

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

They Don't Teach This At School

Spencer & Vogue

MAFS UK: It's Official!

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Live Playlists on Global Player

Heart Xmas

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Check how much you'll be paying as the TV licence bill goes up.

TV licence: How much is it rising by and when will the cost change?

Money

Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas

Martin Lewis shares gifting hacks to help save money this Christmas

Golden Christmas presents and a red Royal Mail post box

When are the last Christmas post dates for Royal Mail, Evri, Amazon and Parcelforce?

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender

Olly Murs baby details: Amelia Murs pregnancy announcement, due date and gender

Celebrities

A calendar flicking through

How many bank holidays are there in 2024 and when are they?

Trending on Heart

Paddy McGuinness reveals wild night he partied with Prince Harry at a nightclub

Paddy McGuinness reveals wild night he partied with Prince Harry at VIP nightclub

Celebrities

Who dies in EastEnders at Christmas? Seven potential victims revealed

Who dies in EastEnders at Christmas? Seven potential victims revealed

TV & Movies

Producers are 'watching Cyclone Jasper very closely'.

I'm A Celebrity final 'at risk of being cancelled' as real cyclone heads towards camp

I'm A Celebrity 2023

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023?

Who's left I'm A Celebrity 2023? Everyone who has been evicted so far

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight UK cast at a dinner party

Will there be a Married At First Sight UK Christmas reunion special?

TV & Movies

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part?

The Real Full Monty 2023 cast revealed: Who are the celebrities taking part?

TV & Movies

Married At First Sight star Laura Vaughan speaks out after JJ Slater relationship rumours

MAFS star Laura Vaughan breaks silence on JJ Slater 'romance'

TV & Movies

Martin Lewis has issued a warning regarding student loan repayments

What has Martin Lewis said about student loans? How one million people could be owed money

Where is the Coca Cola truck tour stopping in 2022 and what is the full schedule?

Coca Cola Truck Tour 2023: New dates and locations revealed

Deal or No Deal player with MND in tears as fundraiser reaches £80,000

Deal or No Deal player with MND in tears as fundraiser reaches £100,000

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix reveals the real reason for his feud with Josie Gibson after being voted out

I'm A Celebrity's Fred Sirieix reveals real reason for his feud with Josie Gibson

TV & Movies

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

How does Deal or No Deal work? Game rules revealed

TV & Movies

The Traitors is getting a second series – but when is it on TV?

The Traitors season 2: Release date, contestants, host and more

TV & Movies

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

TV & Movies

I'm A Celebrity 2023 has a line up including Josie Gibson, Nigel Farage and Fred Sirieix

Who is favourite to win I'm A Celebrity 2023? Latest odds revealed

TV & Movies