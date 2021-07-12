Prince George comforted by William and Kate after England lose Euros final

Prince George was seen looking sad after England's defeat last night. Picture: Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen comforting their oldest son after England lost to Italy on penalties last night.

Prince George was photographed being comforted by his parents after England were defeated by Italy at the final of the Euros last night.

The seven-year-old, who was dressed smartly in a suit to watch the game, was seen looking sad when England lost on penalties at Wembley Stadium last night.

His mother Kate was spotted tenderly stroking her son's head as he looked down at the pitch, while William held his son's shoulders to comfort him.

Prince George was comforted by Kate Middleton after England's defeat. Picture: Getty

Prince William was also seen comforting his son. Picture: Getty

Earlier on in the game, Prince George delighted fans after his incredible reaction to England's first goal was caught on camera.

He was spotted cheering and laughing with the rest of the crowd, and celebrated by hugging his mother and father.

After England's defeat, Prince William sent a message to the team.

Prince George attended the Euros 2020 final with his mum and dad. Picture: Getty

Prince George was seen in good spirits at the start of the match. Picture: Getty

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Duke of Cambridge penned: "Heartbreaking. Congratulations @Azzurri on a great victory.

@England, you’ve all come so far, but sadly this time it wasn’t our day. You can all hold your heads high, and be so proud of yourselves — I know there’s more to come. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 11, 2021

Prince George also attended England's match against Germany last month, where he was also seen sporting a smart suit.

At the time, some people questioned why he was dressed so formally, and royal expert Duncan Larcombe previously claimed that George wanted to dress like his father.

Prince George also attended the match against Germany. Picture: Getty

Speaking to OK!, he said: "Prince William is George's absolute hero.

"He thinks his dad’s the most perfect person on the planet.

"George idolises his dad.

"That’s why we saw him looking so smart in his suit - he really wanted to dress like William."