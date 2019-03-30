Caturday is now a thing and we couldn't be happier!

30 March 2019, 14:29

Cat
Cat. Picture: Twitter @Scott_w88

By Beci Wood

Cats are ruling the Internet today as they bask in the weekend sunshine.

Social media has been flooded with people sharing pictures of their cute mogs, so much so that #Caturday has been trending on Twitter throughout the day.

In celebration of our favourite pet, here's our pick of some lovely cats taking in the spring rays!

We like their style!

