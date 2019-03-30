Caturday is now a thing and we couldn't be happier!
30 March 2019, 14:29
Cats are ruling the Internet today as they bask in the weekend sunshine.
Social media has been flooded with people sharing pictures of their cute mogs, so much so that #Caturday has been trending on Twitter throughout the day.
Happy #Caturday!!! let’s party! pic.twitter.com/SmrzEZw7BW— Ruggles Da Cat 🐾 (@RealRuggle) March 30, 2019
In celebration of our favourite pet, here's our pick of some lovely cats taking in the spring rays!
We like their style!
Enjoying the morning sunshine. #Caturday 😺 pic.twitter.com/bZrSSehIuy— Scott Wiles (@scott_w88) March 30, 2019
Friends, watch this! I do SOMERSAULTS to welcome my family home. What do you think? 🐾😊 #Caturday #CatsOfTwitter #SaturdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/3CpOwPhL6f— Malcolm the Cat (@Malcolm_theCat) March 30, 2019
Out early surveying my kingdom from the great outdoors. Where’s David Attenborough to narrate when you need him? #Caturday pic.twitter.com/MFBHsosPPN— Leo (@LeosDiaries) March 30, 2019
Pumpkin doesn’t care what time it is.... it’s food o’ clock. It’s also the start of daylight savings time in the UK tomorrow, so cats are winning either way! #catsofbirmingham #caturday pic.twitter.com/3bkxm60BAP— Cats Of Birmingham 🐈🇬🇧 (@BirminghamCats) March 30, 2019
#Caturday #CatsOnTwitter #cats #CatsofTwitter— Alfie&Rosie (@alfie_rosie) March 30, 2019
After a busy patrol what better way to relax. 🐾🐾😺😺 pic.twitter.com/B3CXNnVAfP
Happy #Caturday 😺 pic.twitter.com/MMdbfzAwCc— Jo Wilson (@xJoWilsonx) March 30, 2019