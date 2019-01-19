Twitter account reveals genius hacks that will change your life

Twitter account reveals lifestyle tips and tricks of everyday objects. Picture: Twitter

So THAT is what that’s for! Ever wondered why there's a miniature table inside your pizza box? This account explains everything.

If you’ve spent years wondering why your Saturday night stuffed crust comes with a small white table as well as a garlic dip, your mind is about to be blown.

And not only by that. From Chinese takeaway carton tricks to how to eat Tic Tacs the way they were intended, this clever Twitter account has all the answers...

I was today years old when I realized your pizza box actually folds into a stand

(via @themodeltypee1) pic.twitter.com/y5ioqEbSH8 — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) January 10, 2019

How old were you when you found out that the weird shoulder buttons on jackets is to hold your bag in place so it doesn’t fall off? pic.twitter.com/pqmCZxyCQL — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) November 1, 2018

How old were you when you figured out the Chinese container was a plate? pic.twitter.com/yv3rlSCtFA — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) November 29, 2018

All these years and I never knew the oven door has a cleaning slot to clean between the glass... pic.twitter.com/gTYWhx2xwR — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) November 11, 2018

How old were you when you found out that the clock app actually moves in real-time? pic.twitter.com/YFxmGWnAdJ — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) October 30, 2018

How old were you when you realized you’ve been eating Tic Tacs wrong for years pic.twitter.com/2fUU9lVV0F — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) October 22, 2018

How old were you when u learned these pizza tables are meant to keep the pizza box from touching the pizza? pic.twitter.com/q31E9dqjIX — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) October 22, 2018

I was today years old when I found out that you can lock certain notes on your iphone pic.twitter.com/gu6ZWc3e6A — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) October 4, 2018

How old were you when you realized you can unroll the rim of ketchup cups to increase capacity? pic.twitter.com/AICzTaa484 — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) January 13, 2019