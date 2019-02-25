What 'side-eyeing Chloe' and other viral stars look like now

'Side eyeing Chloe' went viral in 2013. Picture: YouTube

What Side-eyeing Chloe, king Curtis and other viral stars look like in 2019

It's easy to forget that some of our favourite viral memes are actually real life people walking around living their lives, and aren't just confined to our group chats and Instagram feeds.

But what are the likes of Side-eyeing Chloe and 'bacon is good for me' king Curtis doing now? Let's find out.

Side-eyeing Chloe: then

Chloe went viral in 2013 after a video of her and her sister Lily a very unimpressed look in what was supposed to be a cute Disneyland surprise video went viral.

She became an internet sensation, and is now one of our favourite memes.

Side-eye Chloe: now

Chloe and Lily now have their own Instagram account with a whopping 621,000 followers.

Chloe has enjoyed a great deal of success since becoming a meme - even featuring in an advert for Google in Brazil.

King Curtis (of 'bacon is good for me' fame) then

Seven-year-old King Curtis went viral in 2009 after a clip of him proclaiming 'bacon is good for me' while appearing on Wife Swap circulated the internet.

In the clip, he is seen arguing with his temporary 'mum' when she tells him to tidy up, and is heard saying 'I don't like this cr*p' when she throws away his junk food.

He then says: "I want my bacon, I've got to tell you something. Bacon is good for me. This is very mean.

King Curtis went viral in 2009. Picture: YouTube

Speaking later to the camera, he adds: "She thinks out of the blue that she's a very smart little girl, that she can do whatever she wants. No. That's not how she can do it in my family."

He then approaches her and says: "Joy. I have been nice to you, but now I'm coming to the edge." He then proclaims that he's packing his bags and leaving.

King Curtis (of 'bacon is good for me' fame) now

King Curtis went viral in 2009 after appearing on Wife Swap. Picture: Instagram

King Curtis went onto study welding at college, and recently said of his viral fame: "People yell either “bacon is good for me” or “chicken nuggets is like my family”.

Chris Crocker ('leave Britney alone!') then

Chris Crocker was one of the OG viral stars with his emotional video of him pleading with viewers to 'leave Britney alone'.

Chris Crocker went viral with his 'leave Britney alone' video. Picture: YouTube

In the dramatic clip, aimed at the tabloids, Chris said: "What you don't realise is that Britney's making you all this money, and all you do is write a bunch of crap about her. She hasn't performed on stage in years. Her song is called GImme More for a reason - because all you people want is more more more more MORE.

Crikey.

Chris Crocker ('leave Britney alone!) now

These days, Chris works in the adult entertainment industry, and is active in campaigning for LGBT rights and anti-gun legislation.

Fist-pumping success kid (then)

The fist pumping baby became one of the first internet memes. Picture: Facebook

It's been a whopping 13 years since the photo of the baby who would become one of the first ever internet memes was taken - and you can still barely look at Instagram without his adorable little face popping up.

Fist-pumping success kid (now)

Sammy Griner is now all grown up, but he now stays out of the limelight

His mum Laney Griner said in an interview: "We were asked to do a game show recently where people try to guess what you’re famous for but Sam didn’t want to do it so we told them no.

"I don’t want to be shown on TV unless it’s like just the picture."

Jonathan Ware ('I like turtles') then

Jonathan Ware went viral after proclaiming 'I like turtles' on the news. Picture: Facebook

Jonathan was asked about his face paint while live on the news, but proceeded to repeat 'I like turtles' over and over again.

Jonathan Ware ('I like turtles') now

'I like turtles' Jonathan Ware is an active YouTuber. Picture: YouTube

These days, Jonathan manages his own YouTube channel called 'ItsTurtleTime', in which he does video game commentary.