Can you find the sun among the ice creams in this very tricky puzzle?

This might be the hardest brainteaser we have ever published on Heart.co.uk - and you might need to take your sunglasses off to solve it!

Sunny weather and ice-creams are the perfect combo - but this puzzle might make you wish they didn't go so well together!

Hidden in the below brainteaser is a sun hidden among the ice-creams and lollies.

The quickest time to solve it is 62 seconds - so over a minute!

It was made by the team at Electric Radiators Direct, who also did some number crunching to pinpoint the locations to visit if you’re looking for a last-minute staycation in the sun.

The warmest UK cities are London with a 23°C ten-year average, followed closely by Cambridge (22.1°C) and Oxford (22°C).

Can you find the sun hidden in this picture? Picture: Electric Radiators Direct

Scroll down for the answer!

Keep scrolling!

Did you see the ice cream? Picture: Electric Radiators Direct

