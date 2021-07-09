Can you find the sun among the ice creams in this very tricky puzzle?
9 July 2021, 11:52 | Updated: 9 July 2021, 11:55
This might be the hardest brainteaser we have ever published on Heart.co.uk - and you might need to take your sunglasses off to solve it!
Sunny weather and ice-creams are the perfect combo - but this puzzle might make you wish they didn't go so well together!
Hidden in the below brainteaser is a sun hidden among the ice-creams and lollies.
The quickest time to solve it is 62 seconds - so over a minute!
It was made by the team at Electric Radiators Direct, who also did some number crunching to pinpoint the locations to visit if you’re looking for a last-minute staycation in the sun.
The warmest UK cities are London with a 23°C ten-year average, followed closely by Cambridge (22.1°C) and Oxford (22°C).
Read now: Check out our best pics of BBQ recipes, garden furniture, cocktails and more
Scroll down for the answer!
.
.
.
.
.
.
Keep scrolling!
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Read now: Parents turn their garden in to incredible adventure playground
Enjoy that? We've got loads more quizzes and puzzles here.
Need a different sort challenge? Why not transform your garden shed in to a bar? It's surprisingly easy and costs less than you think...