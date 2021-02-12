Can you find the word 'love' hidden in this tricky brainteaser?

If you like puzzles you'll LOVE this one. Picture: Heart

Give your eyes and brain a workout with this fun - but tricky! - puzzle...

As Valentine's Day edges nearer, plenty of people have been looking for love.

But now it's your turn to hunt out the elusive four letter word in this tricky puzzle.

Somewhere in the grid below is the word 'love'. It appears only once and is hidden among loveheart shaped tiles with L, O, V and E written on them.

It's the handiwork of 247 Blinds - who have also printed the fun and colourful retro pattern on to an actual blind.

Now you can look love whenever you do the washing up - now that's multitasking!

Have a go at the puzzle below, and scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer... good luck!

The word 'love' is hidden in this puzzle, can you find it? Picture: Heart

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE SOLUTION!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Here's the Looking For Love roller blind in action. Picture: 247 Blinds

.

.

Keep going!

.

.

.

.

Here's the answer to the puzzle... did you solve it? Picture: Heart

