Can you find the word 'love' hidden in this tricky brainteaser?

12 February 2021, 11:24 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 11:28

If you like puzzles you'll LOVE this one
If you like puzzles you'll LOVE this one. Picture: Heart
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Give your eyes and brain a workout with this fun - but tricky! - puzzle...

As Valentine's Day edges nearer, plenty of people have been looking for love.

But now it's your turn to hunt out the elusive four letter word in this tricky puzzle.

Somewhere in the grid below is the word 'love'. It appears only once and is hidden among loveheart shaped tiles with L, O, V and E written on them.

It's the handiwork of 247 Blinds - who have also printed the fun and colourful retro pattern on to an actual blind.

Now you can look love whenever you do the washing up - now that's multitasking!

Have a go at the puzzle below, and scroll to the bottom of the page for the answer... good luck!

The word 'love' is hidden in this puzzle, can you find it?
The word 'love' is hidden in this puzzle, can you find it? Picture: Heart

SCROLL DOWN FOR THE SOLUTION!

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Here's the Looking For Love roller blind in action
Here's the Looking For Love roller blind in action. Picture: 247 Blinds

.

.

Keep going!

.

.

.

.

Read more: Check out these cocktail ideas, gifts and romantic date ideas for Valentine's Day

Here's the answer to the puzzle... did you solve it?
Here's the answer to the puzzle... did you solve it? Picture: Heart

If you love puzzles, then have a go at solving this tricky spot the difference.

And we've got loads more quizzes and brainteasers here.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has revealed how you can get £125 from your bank

Martin Lewis explains how you can get £125 cash from your bank this month
What would you do if your neighbour asked you to change the colour of your garden flowers?

Woman left stunned by neighbour's note asking her to change the colour of her garden flowers
The huge huntsman spider was found in a toy truck

Mum discovers huge huntsman spider guarding 200 babies in son's toy truck
Ever thought of naming your baby after the day of love?

The most popular Valentine's Day inspired baby names revealed, from Valentina to Cupid
it's unclear whether summer holidays will go ahead this year

Can summer holidays go ahead this year? Everything we know so far

Trending on Heart

A new spin-off show called The Masked Dancer is reportedly heading to ITV

The Masked Singer spin-off The Masked Dancer 'to arrive in the UK this year'

TV & Movies

Dani Harmer appeared in Harry Potter

Tracy Beaker fans are just realising Dani Harmer was also in Harry Potter

TV & Movies

Anna Shay and Christine Chiu argued over French Jewellery brands Mellerio and Boucheron

Bling Empire's Mellerio vs Boucheron debate: Which french jewellery brand is older?

Netflix

There are similarities between the fictional Hotel Cortez and real Hotel Cecil

Was American Horror Story based on the Cecil Hotel?

TV & Movies

Emmerdale child actor Harry Whittaker died in 2014

Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock pays tribute to his late on-screen son Harry

TV & Movies

Nic Jovanovic split with Cyrell Paule on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia’s Nic Jovanovic praised for sweet tribute to ex-'wife' Cyrell Paule after the show

TV & Movies