Royal Mint reveals rarest 50p coins in circulation - with one worth £707

Are these coins hidden in your purse? Picture: Royal Mint

By Polly Foreman

The Royal Mint have revealed their rarest 50p coins in circulation - and some could earn you some serious cash.

It might be time to finally clean down the back of the sofa, because you could be in possession of some seriously lucrative coins.

Royal Mint have unveiled their rarest 50p coins currently in circulation - and one of them, which features a design inspired by Kew Gardens, is worth a whopping £707.

More than 70 designs have featured on 50p coins since they were released 50 years ago, ranging from Winnie the Pooh, Paddington Bear, and Sherlock Holmes.

Mark Loveridge, the director of UK currency at the Royal Mint said: "The 50p was introduced as part of decimalisation and has grown to become Britain’s favourite coin.

"The innovate shape of the coin makes it perfect for commemorative designs, and over the years we’ve commemorated many iconic occasions, events and individuals on a 50p."

The top 10 rarest coins in circulation, as unveiled by Royal Mint, are below:

1) Kew Gardens

The Kew Gardens coin is the rarest of them all. Picture: Royal Mint

The Kew Gardens coin entered circulation in 2009, and only 210,000 of them were minted.

They are in huge demand, with one recently selling on eBay for £707, as reported by The Sun.

There is no guarantee they will fetch that amount, however, and Coinhunter states that the average price paid is £156.25.

2) Olympic wrestling 2011

This coin entered circulation in 2011. Picture: Royal Mint

There were almost 1.13 million of these coins made in 2011, which were released in commemoration of the London 2021 Olympic games.

One of these coins recently sold for £15.55.

3) Olympic football 2011

Is this Olympic coin hidden in your purse? Picture: Royal Mint

There were just over a million of these Olympic football coins put into circulation, and they are now worth around £28.

4) Olympic Judo 2011

There were a number of coins released to commemorate London 2021. Picture: Royal Mint

Similar to the above, there were just over a million Olympic Judo coins made - and they can fetch around £20 on eBay.

5) Olympic Triathlon 2011

You can also buy a Triathlon coin. Picture: Royal Mint

There were 1,163,500 of these put into circulation, with one recently selling on eBay for £26.

6) Peter Rabbit 2018

The Peter Rabbit coin is one of several Beatrix Potter coins released. Picture: Royal Mint

Royal Mint released this adorable Peter Rabbit coin in 2018, with 1.4million of the above in circulation.

This coin could fetch around £6.15.

7) Flopsy Bunny 2018

The Flopsy Bunny design was also released in 2018. Picture: Royal Mint

The Flopsy Bunny coin was released at the same time as Peter Rabbit, and these sell at around £3.25.

8) Olympic Tennis 2011

You can also buy a Tennis coin. Picture: Royal Mint

Tennis is another of the Olympic sports commemorated, with around 1.5 million of these made.

One was recently sold for £10.49.

9) Olympic Goalball 2011

Goalball coins sell for around £10. Picture: Royal Mint

Goalball is the next Olympic sport to feature, with around 1.45 million of these in circulation.

They sell for around £10.

10) Olympic shooting 2011

The Olympic Shooting coin is the final coin to feature. Picture: Royal Mint

The final coin to feature in the list of rare 50p coins is Olympic shooting. Nearly 1.6 million of these were made, and one recently sold for £17.75.

