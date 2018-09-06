Had a payday loan? You might be entitled to claim back THOUSANDS in interest and charges

By Emma Gritt

If you've ever had a payday loan, here's how to find out if you might be entitled to claim compensation - and how to get it.

Money blogger and qualified financial advisor Sara Williams has helped hundreds of people claim back interest and late charges from payday loan companies.

Through her blog the Debt Camel, she has given clear and comprehensive advice to people who have been left out of pocket paying back the huge sums of interest and other added charges on loans taken from high interest short term loan firms.

Here she explains how YOU can potentially claw back thousands from ALL lenders including QuickQuid, MyJar, Sunny and Lending Stream.

Sara Williams has helped thousands of people reclaim sky high charges and interest

What exactly can people claim back?

People can ask for a refund of the interest they have paid. If you still own money on a loan, the interest should be removed so you only repay what you borrowed.

You can ask for a refund if the loan was repaid on time, paid late, or still has a balance owing. If a loan has been sold to a debt collector, you can still complain to the original lender.

Is this a known thing or is it something still quite underground?

They have been increasing in number but until the Wonga news, many people hadn’t heard of these refunds.

Does this reclaim apply to all payday lenders?

Yes and it also applies to most other loans too!

Payday loan repayments are so high it easier to prove they are unaffordable, but people have won refunds from other lenders charging high interest rates.

Are there any particular types of people who might struggle to get these charges and interest back?

It’s hard to win a single loan case unless the loan was large.

The easiest claims are those where you have borrowed from the same lender a lot. Just the fact you kept borrowing should have told the lender that the repayments were causing you problems. So it’s harder to win cases against five lenders you took two loans from than if you took the same 10 loans, but only used two lenders.

Interest on loans from all lenders can potentially be reclaimed (Image: Getty)

Have there been many success stories?

Yes! The only published data comes from the Financial Ombudsman, so this doesn’t include all the complaints that were sorted directly with the lender.

In the last six months of 2017, the Ombudsman had over 1,500 complaints against QuickQuid and over 2,000 complaints against Wonga. The Ombudsman decided in favour of the customer in over 70 percent of these cases. And complaint volumes have gone up a lot in 2018.

What is the process for getting a reclaim underway?

The best way is to send an email saying you are making an affordability complaint – it’s instant, free and you have a copy with a date stamp in case you later need to send the case to the Ombudsman. Also ask for a list of your loans if you don’t have this – a lender has to give you it.

Do you have letter templates?

I have templates to use and a list of the lenders email addresses for complaints in How to ask for a payday loan refund, which describes all the process. And it has thousands of readers adding comments about how their refunds are going so you can see how things work in practice and ask for help if you aren’t sure.

Is it easier to use a claims company?

No. A claims company will just send a standard template letter not explain your case. In general they get in the way and slow down dealing with lenders or the Ombudsman – and charge a fortune! They can’t tell who you borrowed from.

What happens if the payday lender doesn’t respond?

If you don’t get a reply from the payday lender within eight weeks, or you get a rejection or a poor offer, you can send your complaint to the Financial Ombudsman. It’s easy to do – you can just forward the email you sent to the lender.

On average how much can someone expect to get back?

That depends how much interest they paid. The largest refund from a single lender I have seen was over £13,000 but of course hundreds or low thousands are much more common.

The number of loans being refunded depends on your exact case. A typical decision by the ombudsman is that if you have had 11 loans, you should get back the interest and charges paid on loans 4-11.

But if the loans were large or you rolled them a lot, you might get loans 2-11 refunded. If the loans were small compared to your income and there as a lot of time with no borrowing early on, you may only get a refund on loans 7-11.

How long does it take for people to get the money back?

Some people have had a refund from a lender, or money taken off their balance, within a couple of weeks. But most lenders tend to reply in the last of the 8 weeks they are allowed.

If a case goes to the Ombudsman it depends how large and complicated it is. Ninety percent of cases are settled at the first stage, typically within 3-4 months. Only a few have to go to the second stage.

Once a refund has been agreed, some lenders will pay it the next day, others take a few weeks – which always annoys people as the lenders were quick to chase them if they were slow making a payment!

Can the lender refuse to pay out?

No, a final decision by the Ombudsman is legally binding.

Will they wipe people’s credit rating too?

The Ombudsman usually says that negative marks should be deleted from your credit records for all loans being refunded. Many lenders just delete the whole record of the debt instead as it’s easier.

What happens if the payday lender has gone bust, like Payday UK and Payday Express?

The company that owns the Payday UK and Payday Express brands is still solvent and is still paying refunds nearly a year after they stopped lending.

But where a company has been dissolved or is in administration and has run out of money, you won’t get a refund. There is no government scheme to help in this situation.

What happens to me if I still have outstanding loans with Wonga?

Can you afford to make the loan repayments without hardship and without borrowing any more money?

If you can, this is the best thing to do. The loan still legally exists and paying it on time will protect your credit record and stop you getting hassled by debt collectors.

But if you can’t, you should do two things:

Contact Wonga and ask for an affordable arrangement to pay over a longer period that will be manageable for you. Think about putting in an affordability complaint, about this loan and any previous ones you had. See Wonga – latest news on refunds which has a very short and simple template to use.

I have borrowed from Wonga - will this affect me getting this money back?

You can still put in a complaint but need to do this fast. It is possible that there will be very little money for these refunds but you can’t wait and see. If you currently owe Wonga money though, you should be able to get that reduced or wiped out if your complaint is upheld.

How did you find out about these reclaims?

After the news in 2014 that Wonga was having to refund hundreds of thousands of people, I thought why just Wonga… so I wrote an article asking Should a million people get a payday loan refund? And later I followed this up by creating the page with template letters. So you could say I invented them!