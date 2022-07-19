Cinema chain offering redheads free tickets to escape hottest day ever

People with red hair will be able to claim free cinema tickets. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Alice Dear

People with ginger hair are being given the opportunity to shield from the rising temperatures in fully air conditioned cinemas.

The UK has recorded the hottest day ever, with temperature soaring to 40°C amid the July heatwave.

While we all know Brits love a bit of sunshine, these record-breaking temperatures come with a red weather warning from the Met Office for 'extreme heat', which means instead of organising BBQs and drinks in beer gardens, people are doing all they can to stay inside and stay cool.

For some people the UV rays from the sun can be more damaging, for example, to redheads who are sensitive to temperature changes.

Now, one cinema chain in the UK is offering redheads the chance to shelter from the sizzling heat in their fully air conditioned theatres.

Showcase Cinemas are offering free tickets to redheads who want to shelter from the sun. Picture: Alamy

Showcase Cinemas are allowing all redheads to claim free cinema tickets on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures reach new highs.

Mark Barlow, UK general manager for Showcase Cinemas, said: "Whilst the UK enjoys some much-needed sunny weather, we know how hard some people find the heat.

"That’s why to tackle the heatwave, we’re offering red heads free entry to our cinema screens this Monday and Tuesday, so they will be able to enjoy some of the amazing films on offer in the comfort of our air-conditioned cinema screens and ensure they stay protected from the sun."

The free tickets are available for all redheads from the box office at their local Showcase Cinema on Monday and Tuesday, and will only be for films shown on those days.

Showcase have cinemas in the following locations:

Bristol

Bristol Avonmeads

Dartford

Coventry

Derby

Glasgow

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool

Nottingham

Paisley

Peterborough

Reading

Southampton

Teesside

Cardiff

Dudley

More heatwave news: