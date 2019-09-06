15 phizz-whizzing Roald Dahl quotes on kindness, love, magic and childhood
6 September 2019, 17:31
To mark Roald Dahl Day 2019, here are some of the late children's author's best quotes - on everything from love and childhood, to being kind.
It's been almost 30 years since Roald Dahl's death, but the author remains one of the most beloved writers of children's fiction - not just in the UK, but around the world.
Some of Dahl's classic works include Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr Fox, James and the Giant Peach and The Twits, to name but a few.
In celebration of this year's Roald Dahl Day (which lands on 13 September, 2019), we take a look at the author's best quotes.
1) Roald Dahl on being kind to others and being positive
2) When he taught us about self-love and confidence in The Witches
3) A reminder that we all have our down days
4) Who wants to grow up?
5) Inject a bit of magic into your lives
6) When Roald Dahl reminded us not to take things too seriously
7) Roald Dahl telling us to stop second guessing
8) It's good to take a risk every now and then
9) Old-Green-Grasshopper imparted some of his wisdom
10) Never underestimate the impact of a good book
11) When the Oompa-Loompas told us TV is bad for us
12) Always try your best
13) Say what you mean!
14) Roald Dahl on responsibility and power
15) Finally...never take anything for granted and try to see the best in everything