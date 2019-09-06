15 phizz-whizzing Roald Dahl quotes on kindness, love, magic and childhood

6 September 2019

15 phizz-whizzing Roald Dahl quotes on kindness, love, magic and childhood. Picture: Getty
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

To mark Roald Dahl Day 2019, here are some of the late children's author's best quotes - on everything from love and childhood, to being kind.

It's been almost 30 years since Roald Dahl's death, but the author remains one of the most beloved writers of children's fiction - not just in the UK, but around the world.

Some of Dahl's classic works include Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr Fox, James and the Giant Peach and The Twits, to name but a few.

In celebration of this year's Roald Dahl Day (which lands on 13 September, 2019), we take a look at the author's best quotes.

1) Roald Dahl on being kind to others and being positive

Roald Dahl's quote about thinking kind thoughts, which features in The Twits
Roald Dahl's quote about thinking kind thoughts, which features in The Twits. Picture: Heart

2) When he taught us about self-love and confidence in The Witches

Roald Dahl also taught us a thing or two about self-love
Roald Dahl also taught us a thing or two about self-love. Picture: Heart

3) A reminder that we all have our down days

Danny the Champion of the World reminding us that we all have our down days
Danny the Champion of the World reminding us that we all have our down days. Picture: Heart

4) Who wants to grow up?

Roald Dahl quote about staying young
Growing up is boring! Picture: Heart

5) Inject a bit of magic into your lives

Roald Dahl on making every day magical
Roald Dahl on making every day magical. Picture: Heart

6) When Roald Dahl reminded us not to take things too seriously

A reminder from Roald Dahl not to take things too seriously
A reminder not to take things too seriously. Picture: Heart

7) Roald Dahl telling us to stop second guessing

Roald Dahl telling us to stop second guessing
Roald Dahl telling us to stop second guessing. Picture: Heart

8) It's good to take a risk every now and then

It's good to take a risk every now and then
It's good to take a risk every now and then. Picture: Heart

9) Old-Green-Grasshopper imparted some of his wisdom

Old-Green-Grasshopper imparted some of his wisdom in James and the Giant Peach
Old-Green-Grasshopper imparted some of his wisdom in James and the Giant Peach. Picture: Heart

10) Never underestimate the impact of a good book

Roald Dahl taught us to never underestimate the impact of a good book
Never underestimate the impact of a good book. Picture: Heart

11) When the Oompa-Loompas told us TV is bad for us

When the Oompa-Loompas told us TV is bad for us in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
When the Oompa-Loompas told us TV is bad for us in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Picture: Heart

12) Always try your best

Matilda talking her pal Lavender on why Trunchball gets away with her shocking behaviour
Matilda talking her pal Lavender on why Trunchball gets away with her shocking behaviour. Picture: Heart

13) Say what you mean!

The Big Friendly Giant has a certain way with words
The Big Friendly Giant has a certain way with words. Picture: Heart

14) Roald Dahl on responsibility and power

Roald Dahl on responsibility and power
Roald Dahl on responsibility and power. Picture: Heart

15) Finally...never take anything for granted and try to see the best in everything

"Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”
"Those who don’t believe in magic will never find it.”. Picture: Heart

