Royal Mail reveal commemorative 2020 Christmas nativity stamps

4 November 2020

The 2020 Royal Mail Christmas stamps show stained-glass images of the nativity scene
The 2020 Royal Mail Christmas stamps show stained-glass images of the nativity scene. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Royal Mail have revealed their commemorative Christmas stamps for 2020, and they are beautiful.

Royal Mail's 2020 Christmas stamps will be on sale from today, Tuesday November 4.

The six new commemorative stamps are stained-glass images of the nativity scene, showing the Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus.

The stamp designs were taken from real like stained-glass windows across the UK, including St Andrew's Church in Norfolk and St Columba's Church in North Yorkshire.

The stained-glass images come from churches across the UK
The stained-glass images come from churches across the UK. Picture: PA
The stamps will be available to buy from Tuesday, November 4
The stamps will be available to buy from Tuesday, November 4. Picture: PA

The others were taken from All Saints' Parish Church in West Yorkshire, Church of St James in Northamptonshire, St Andrew's Church in Gloucestershire and a sixth in Leicestershire.

Reverend Gill Pinnington of Christ Church in Leicestershire said she was "proud" their stained-glass beauty was being used on the 2020 stamps.

The stamps will be available to buy from 7,000 post offices across the UK
The stamps will be available to buy from 7,000 post offices across the UK. Picture: PA

Philip Parker, head of stamp strategy at Royal Mail, said: "Our beautiful Christmas stamps feature the Nativity as told through the artistry of different styles of stained-glass windows."

You can purchase the stamps from today at 7,000 post offices across the UK.

