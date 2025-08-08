Royal Mail celebrates Monty Python with special edition stamps featuring iconic scenes

8 August 2025, 13:52

The collectible keepsakes celebrate the iconic British comics.
The collectible keepsakes celebrate the iconic British comics. Picture: Royal Mail

By Claire Blackmore

A set of 10 Monty Python-themed stamps will be released on 14th August, paying tribute to the much-loved British comedy troupe.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Royal Mail is releasing a series of Monty Python stamps in a matter of days to celebrate one of Britain's most iconic comedy troupes.

The postal service is paying tribute to legendary entertainers Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin with a string of designs featuring witty moments from their famous movies and sketch shows.

Six of the stamps are themed on Monty Python's Flying Circus, while the other four reimagine absurd scenes from Monty Python and the Holy Grail to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Set for release on 14th August, but available for pre-order now, fans can snap up the special edition stamps for just £17.90, alongside a range of other special collectibles.

The Monty Python stamps feature famous scenes.
The Monty Python stamps feature famous scenes. Picture: Royal Mail

The celebratory creations, honouring renowned surreal and silly characters and catchphrases, have been crafted with archive imagery and illustrations by Terry Gilliam.

Speaking of the commemorative stamps, the Royal Mail said: "The main set of six stamps celebrates the unforgettable characters and sketches from Monty Python's Flying Circus, the iconic British comedy series that redefined television humour.

"Each stamp features a vibrant montage of scenes and cut-out illustrations, perfectly capturing Monty Python's unique blend of wit, satire and absurdity.

"The stamps showcase legendary moments from the show, including the Spanish Inquisition, the Ministry of Silly Walks, the Lumberjack Song, the Dead Parrot Sketch, Nudge Nudge and Spam.

The collectibles will be available to buy on 14th August.
The collectibles will be available to buy on 14th August. Picture: Royal Mail

The postal service continued: "And in honour of 50 years of the cult 1975 film, Monty Python And The Holy Grail, a further four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, celebrate the film that redefined spoof cinema and cemented the group's international status.

"From iconic television sketches to blockbuster films, chart-topping albums, and sold-out live performances, the legendary group - Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin - has been at the forefront of comedic innovation for nearly sixty years, captivating audiences across generations with their unique blend of wit, satire, and surreal humour."

Sir Michael Palin, one of Monty Python's founding members, was thrilled to be printed on the set of Royal Mail tribute stamps.

Referencing his character from Monty Python's Flying Circus, he said he was "very glad to share a stamp with the nude organist!"

Six stamps show scenes from Monty Python’s Flying Circus.
Six stamps show scenes from Monty Python’s Flying Circus. Picture: Royal Mail

Monty Python was formed in 1969, with their zany TV show airing on the BBC from 1969 to 1974.

Their satirical body of work included live shows, films, albums, books, musicals, and even a computer game.

The comedy troupe also made a string of mad movies, including And Now for Something Completely Different (1971), Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975), Monty Python's Life of Brian (1979), Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl (1982) and Monty Python's The Meaning of Life (1983).

Royal Mail's director of external affairs and policy, David Gold, said: "Monty Python has left an indelible mark on global comedy, all while remaining unmistakably British at its core.

"From their ground-breaking television debut to a string of iconic films, this stamp collection honours a body of work that has shaped the comedic landscape for nearly six decades."

