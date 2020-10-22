Royal Mint release new Christopher Robin 50p coin on 100th anniversary

22 October 2020, 01:00

The latest coin in the Winnie the Pooh collection is of Christopher Robin
The latest coin in the Winnie the Pooh collection is of Christopher Robin. Picture: Royal Mint
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Royal Mint have revealed the new coin as part of their Winnie the Pooh and Friends series.

Royal Mint and Disney are continuing to grow their Winnie the Pooh collection with a brand new design.

This time, the coin is to celebrate Pooh's best friend, Christopher Robin.

The coin has been released today as it is 100 years since author AA Milne's son was born – better known as the real Christopher Robin.

The new coin design shows Christopher Robin walking down the stairs, holding his beloved bear in his hand.

READ MORE: Royal Mint unveil limited edition Winnie the Pooh 50p coins - that could set you back £1,125

The new 50p coin has been released 100 years after the birth of author AA Milne's son
The new 50p coin has been released 100 years after the birth of author AA Milne's son. Picture: Royal Mint

The 50p was designed by Daniel Thorne, who worked alongside Disney, to create the perfect anniversary token.

Speaking of the design, Daniel said: "Taking an original illustration from a full page of a storybook and condensing it down to the perimeter of a 50p, yet not taking away the essence of the story is a difficult feat but working with the original illustrations has been an amazing opportunity to bring those stories to life in a brand new way.

The coin was designed by Daniel Thorne and Disney
The coin was designed by Daniel Thorne and Disney. Picture: Royal Mint

"The popularity of our childhood character coins is no surprise, they allow us a great opportunity to introduce a sense of nostalgia coupled with a splash of colour to make these coins real collector’s items.”

The Gold Proof Coin will set you back £1,125
The Gold Proof Coin will set you back £1,125. Picture: Royal Mint

The coins go on sale on October 22 and vary in price.

The cheapest is the 'Brilliant Uncirculated Coin' which is £10, followed by the Brilliant Uncirculated Coin (coloured) for £20.

The more expensive ones include the Silver Proof Coin which will set you back £67.50, and the Gold Proof Coin which is priced at an eye-watering £1,125.

READ NOW: Royal Mint release Agatha Christie £2 coin to celebrate 100 years of murder mysteries

