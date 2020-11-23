Royal Mint unveil Piglet coin in Winnie the Pooh series

Royal Mint have released three limited edition Winnie the Pooh coins, so we caught up with the creator to learn more about the designs.

New 50p coins that commemorate beloved children's book Winnie the Pooh were recently unveiled by Royal Mint, and the latest of these - Piglet - is released today (23 November).

The collection was inspired by the classic stories of A.A. Milne, with the first featuring 'silly old bear' himself, the second Christopher Robin, and the third Piglet.

Piglet is the latest coin to be unveiled by Royal Mint. Picture: Royal Mint

Speaking about the creations, Royal Mint designer Daniel Thorne told Heart.co.uk: "I’ve really enjoyed working on the Winnie The Pooh range. The stories were a huge part of my childhood and forms some of my fondest memories.

"So I wanted to make sure this series of coins truly encapsulated the spirit of Pooh Bear and all his friends. Creating these coins was a labour of love and I hope that collectors can appreciate the beauty in each and every design in the range."

The coins were released to mark 100 years since AA Milne was born in 1920. Picture: PA

Speaking about how he made the third and final coin in the collection, he added: "As you’ll see on the Piglet coin, we tried many different techniques to recreate the flawless effect of watercolour on the coin, eventually settling on the one you’ll see on the final version. I’m honoured to have been able to work on this exciting range which is set to engage and inspire new generations with coin collecting."

Christopher Robin was the second coin to be released, in commemoration of what would have been AA Milne's 100th birthday on 21 August 2020. The author died in 1996.

The Winnie the Pooh, Christoper Robin, and Piglet coins are available to buy on the Royal Mint website.

Clare Maclennan, Director of Commemorative Coin for The Royal Mint, said: “We are so excited to launch the third coin in our popular Winnie the Pooh and Friends series, celebrating A. A Milne’s classic character Piglet. The intricate design is inspired by the original watercolour drawings, and will make a special edition to any Christmas stocking. “Collecting coins remains a popular hobby in the UK, and we see a lot of demand for our ranges celebrating children’s characters, especially at Christmas”.

