Ryanair passenger films baggage handler 'stealing from luggage' while it's loaded onto flight

17 September 2018, 12:19 | Updated: 17 September 2018, 14:58

Ryanair baggage handler stealing from luggage

By Alice Westoby

A passenger flying from Ibiza to Madrid caught the thief in action.

A Ryanair passenger has appeared to film a baggage handler stealing from luggage as it was loaded onto a plane before take-off.

The passenger, who was travelling from Ibiza to the Spanish capital of Madrid, filmed the moment the baggage handler appeared to root around in a suitcase before removing a speaker and pocketing it.

Read More: Ryanair to BAN duty free booze on certain flights

The Sun reported that the luggage belonged to a teenage boy travelling to Madrid with his mum.

The eagle eyed passenger notified a member of cabin crew about what was going on and police got the man to confess and return the speaker to its rightful owner.

The thief had only started his job three days prior the incident and according to local report was sacked and is now awaiting trial.

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Mother with her newborn baby

Mum-of-one walks out on husband after discovering his cruel nickname for her
Royal mint, £5, poppy, armistice coin

Royal Mint unveil rare £5 coin to celebrate Armistice 100th anniversary

Fortnite asset

More than 200 couples claim playing FORTNITE led to divorce

National Guacamole Day 2018

National Guacamole Day 2018: The best avocado beauty products

Tea making India

You'll never make a cup of tea the same way after watching this video