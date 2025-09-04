Sainsbury's, Asda and Tesco confirm Christmas toy sale dates for 2025

Christmas toy sale dates have been confirmed by large stores for 2025. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Save money this Christmas and get organised with these important toy sale dates for your diary. And be warned, some of them are sooner than you think.

Saying the 'C' word in September feels almost criminal but if you want to get yourself organised and save some money before the most expensive season of the year, then it's time to think about Christmas.

Helping us cut the costs, big toy stockists including supermarkets Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Smyths Toys and Argos have already confirmed their sale dates for the festive period.

With some shops offering as much as 50% off original prices, it's time to bag a bargain and leave you feeling super smug at how organised you've been for this Christmas.

Here are all the Christmas toy sale dates of 2025 you need to know.

Sainsbury's has confirmed their Christmas toy sale date is earlier than expected. Picture: Getty

When is Sainsbury's Christmas toy sale?

Sainsbury's always stick to mid October to launch their toy sales for the festive season and this year is no different as they've confirmed their popular event will happen on Wednesday 22nd October 2025.

Exact details of how much they're cutting prices, and whether it's online as well as in store, are yet to be confirmed.

When is Tesco's Christmas toy sale?

Be prepared for this one as Tesco is going live with the sale early on September 15th. This is expected to be a big one too with up to 50% off selected items.

When is Asda's Christmas toy sale?

Again, Asda is bringing the festivities early to the store with a toy sale start date of 8th September.

Aldi has a special buys aisle sale ready for Christmas. Picture: Getty

When is Aldi's Christmas toy sale?

Aldi bring us affordable and great deals all year round thanks to their special buys aisles and they're bringing the goods for Christmas too.

Their sale will go live on Sunday 21st September.

When is Morrisons's Christmas toy sale?

On Monday 29th September Morrisons's are launching a mega Half Price Toy Event. This is expected to be in-store only.

When is Smyths Toys Christmas sale?

It's the main stop-off for all parents at Christmas as they have aisle after aisle of the best kids toys so when they announce a sale, you listen.

It's expected they will have their voucher Code Event on Tuesday 18th November and their Half Price Toy Sale predicted for Friday 3rd October 2025.

When is Argos's Christmas toy sale?

Another great place to shop for Christmas presents, they are expected to launch their toy sale on Wednesday 10th September.

