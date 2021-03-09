Waitress claims we've all been using salt and pepper shakers wrong

The incredible hack has been shared on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/Cody.93

By Polly Foreman

The 'correct' way to use salt and pepper shakers has been revealed by a waitress on TikTok.

If you thought there was only one way of using salt and pepper shakers, it turns out you might have been mistaken - because one waitress has claimed we've all been doing it wrong.

A man named Cody took to TikTok to claim his 'mind was blown' when a waitress showed him the 'correct' way of using them.

In the clip, he asked: "How old were you when you learned the proper way to use a salt and pepper shaker?"

While most of us shake the bottle or hit the bottom to try and get the spices out, the waitress claims that you should actually rub the bottom of one shaker over the other in a circular motion.





It turns out shaking the bottle isn't the best way to get the salt or pepper out. Picture: TikTok/Cody.93

This gets the salt or pepper out the shaker faster.

In the video, the woman said: "See these ridges down here? This is the proper way to use the salt and pepper shaker.

"See how fasts it comes out."

The waitress revealed that you should rub the ridges with the other shaker to get it out faster. Picture: TikTok

The video has racked up over a million views, and people were seriously impressed by the tip.

One wrote: "Again TikTok showing me things I'd never know existed."

Another added: "This just messed with my mind, soul and body."

A third wrote: "Everyone at the restaurant is going to be doing it now."

