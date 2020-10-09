This 120 year-old picture has people terrified after they spot a ghostly extra hand

Who is that hand attached to? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Can you spot the hand attached to nobody?

This picture of a group of girls at a linen factory in Belfast may look innocent, but it's hiding something creepy.

People have been left spooked by the snap ever since it started circulating on the Internet this week, but can you see why?

The picture is 120-years old and was taken in 1900 at a Northern Irish factory.

In the picture, the girls mostly have their arms crossed as they pose in four rows.

READ MORE: Mum's video of 'deserted' house leaves daughter terrified after spotting ghostly face in window

The picture was taken in 1900 at a linen mill in Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

But can you see the ghostly extra hand which appears to be attached to no one?

We'll give you a clue, take a look at the woman on the right in the first row from the bottom.

If you look closely at her left shoulder, you can see a hand, but where has it come from?

The hand resting on the girl's shoulder doesn't look to be connected to anyone. Picture: Getty

This week, a Mumsnet user shared the picture on the forum, asking people what they made of it.

One person commented on it: "It's quite late where I am and I was about to go to sleep and saw this. I feel quite scared now."

Another wrote: "Thanks for that. Totally freaked out now. Will see this in my sleep."

As with anything that might prove the existence of the spirit world, people are incredibly sceptical, with some wondering if it has been edited.

READ NOW: Internet left divided over optical illusion – but do you see a dog or a clown?