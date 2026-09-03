September 2026 Harvest Moon date and why it's so special

The September moon is a special event in the astronomical calendar. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Looking for September's full moon? Here's everything you need to know about the Harvest Moon from when it is to the best places to see it.

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September 2026 marks the end of British summertime and with it comes one of the most special full moons of the year.

Happening later this month, this full moon is often known as the Harvest Moon, and while it's no lunar eclipse like we saw in Augusr, it's a stunning moment for stargazers and astronomers.

Every month's full moon has a name and this one gets its from the fact it occurs closest to the September equinox, marking the start of the autumn and the traditional 'harvest' time.

The September Moon gets its name from the autumn equinox. Picture: Getty

When is September's full Harvest Moon?

In the UK, the full Harvest Moon will be visible on September 26th. The sky spectacular will be visible from sunset and should be around for three days.

Why is the Harvest Moon so special?

It's not considered a super moon for 2026 but it will appear a more yellow-orange hue than other full moons. It's colour and shade is another reason that contributes to its name.

It could also appear larger than a normal one, but this is known as the "moon illusion" rather than it actually being any different in size.

Around this time, Mars will also be easy to spot in the night sky.

Another reason that makes this event so special is because the moon rises quickly and almost at the exact same time for the three nights it's full.

Why is it called the Harvest Moon?

This night-sky phenomenon gets its name purely from the time of year. Happening around the September equinox, also known as the autumnal equinox, it helps signify the switch from summer to autumn.

The legend states farmers would use the unusual red glow of this moon to work later at night to harvest their final crops.

Spotting the Harvest Moon should be easily visible as long as the weather is clear. Picture: Getty

Where is the best place to see September's Harvest Moon?

Anywhere with a clear and open space is perfect for viewing September's moon.

The thing that can affect visibility the most is the weather as a cloudy sky can obstruct views.

It will be easy to see with the naked eye too but a telescope is recommended for spotting Mars and getting a closer view.

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