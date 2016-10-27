Shiny Legs or Paint? This Pair Of Legs Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Once you see it, you can't unsee it! Check out the latest optical illusion driving the internet mad.

Another optical illusion is driving the internet mad as punters desperately try to figure out what's REALLY happening in a picture featuring a pair of legs.

At first glance, the picture appears to show a pair of really shiny legs, but at second glance the picture seems to show nothing more than a pair of legs cleverly splashed with white paint.

It's another optical illusion! Do you see shiny legs ?? Or white paint !! I saw shiny legs but now I can't go back.. what do you see?? pic.twitter.com/lQXnT0BlhD — Christie Duffy (@ChristieDuffy) October 27, 2016

What's even more annoying about the picture is that once you see the white paint, you can't 'unsee' it!

Some people claim the white paint is obvious from the start, while others say it took a while to notice that the shiny look was little more than an illusion.

Since the picture went viral this week, the Twitter have been debating back and fourth over the issue.

@infyxd oh I really thought they were shiny but it's just some white paint or something like that on them hahaha — FARKO (@frakupoko) October 25, 2016

@Chloe_Stanbury I seen the shiny legs at first but now I can't see anything but paint — Amy (@amystanbury) October 27, 2016

What do YOU see?