Full list of 20 new ASDA Express stores launching across UK before Christmas

Asda is opening over 20 new Express stores before the end of the year – here's the full list of UK locations.

New ASDA Express stores will open in city centres and transport hubs. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

ASDA Express is opening more than 20 new convenience stores in the UK before the end of 2025 – here's exactly where to find them.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Asda is set to open over 20 new Express stores across the UK this coming autumn, with dozens launching in just a matter of weeks.

The budget supermarket chain has released the full list of locations to customers, mapping out exactly where the latest run of convenience stores will land.

Many are in urban areas, with bosses targeting town centres and spots near train stations, with most expected to be in operation by the end of 2025.

Selling groceries and essentials, each Asda Express will stock roughly 3,000 products including fresh produce, meal deals and everyday items.

Locations include London, Manchester, Liverpool and Bradford. Picture: Alamy

Shoppers will also have access to a wide range of services in-store, including Costa Coffee machines, ATMs and Amazon collection points, plus delivery options from companies including Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo.

David Lepley, Chief Supply Chain Officer, said previously: "We’re thrilled to kick off the next phase of our Express rollout and bring our heritage in delivering outstanding value to more locations across the UK.

"In just three years, we’ve grown from zero convenience stores to establishing a major presence in the channel, with almost 500 stores by the end of the year.

"This continued investment reflects the confidence we have in our convenience strategy and our focus on bringing Asda’s low prices to more local communities."

Stores will sell around 3,000 everyday items. Picture: Alamy

Full list of locations for the new Asda Express stores:

Castleford – Holywell Lane

London – Tower Bridge

Greenwich – South Street

Limehouse Station

Harringay – Green Lanes

Stoke – Station Road

Finsbury Park Station

Deptford – Landings

Botley – Boorley Green

Whetstone – High Road

Ferndown – Wimborne Road

Tottenham Hale West

Crystal Palace – Anerley Road

Deepcut – Bridge Road

Harrow – Headstone Drive

Manchester – Square Gardens

Liverpool – Parliament St

Horncastle

Wigan – Mesnes Road

Heath Hayes – Hednesford Road

Cadishead – Liverpool Road

Bradford – Toller Lane

Asda is also rolling out Express convenience stores in residential areas. Picture: Alamy

According to supermarket execs, the new ASDA Express stores have been approved as part of the bargain chain's mission to "bring unbeatable value to even more communities".

Speaking of the latest launch in Wakefield, Asda’s Vice President for Express, Foodservice and Fuel, Joseph Sutton, said: "We’re delighted to have opened the doors today in Castleford, marking the start of our Express store rollout as we bring Asda’s unbeatable value to new communities across the UK.

"From top-up essentials to convenient food-on-the-go options, we’re excited to welcome new customers and offer outstanding value."